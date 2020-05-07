“Tiger King” fans invade Joe Exotic zoo after coronavirus shutdown

Hundreds flocked this weekend to reopening of Tiger King Park, the zoo of exotic animals that appeared in the Netflix docu series “Tiger King” and that previously belonged to Joe Exotic.

According to Daily Mail, Wynnewood Wildlife Park, Okla., was allowed to reopen as long as workers and visitors followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s sanitation and social distancing protocols. However, photos taken by the Daily Mail show that almost all visitors disobey the instructions by not wearing masks and crowding in to see the lions and tigers in the park.

Employees of Tiger King Park also appeared to be disregarding the rules, including zoo keeper Erik Cowie and new zoo owner Jeff Lowe, who both appear in the Netflix series. In the photos, Cowie appears near the visitors during the presentation of the animals, while Lowe and his wife Lauren are shown greeting the guests when they enter the park.

Cowie and Lowe said they hope Tiger King Park, which has been closed for several weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, could be a fresh start for the now infamous zoo. The two claimed to witness Exotic’s abusive behavior towards animals, as well as those working for the park.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Cowie alleges that Exotic killed more than 100 tigers during its ownership period, killing five cats once in one day. Cowie added that Exotic often strikes animals, especially small ones, although he is afraid of his adult cats.

“Several of the big cats would have eaten him alive if he had the chance,” Cowie told the Daily Mail.

In addition, Lowe has released new details about his acquisition of the Exotic park, claiming that Exotic had convinced him to buy the park after telling him he was HIV positive. In reality, Exotic had another autoimmune disease called CVID, which shares a similar genetic code with HIV, but is not transmitted sexually.

“Joe not only told us he was HIV positive on several occasions, but also told many other people about it. He used it to his advantage so he could swindle it, “said Lowe. “Netflix wanted you to believe I stole the zoo from Joe and Joe wants you to believe it too, [but] he begged me to buy it. “