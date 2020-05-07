The Trump administration draws up an Artemis Accords contract for the moon mine

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration is drawing up a legal plan for the lunar mine under a new US-backed international agreement called Artemis Accords, people familiar with the proposed agreement told Reuters.

The deal would be the latest effort to grow allies according to NASA’s plan to place people and space stations on the moon over the next decade. The agreement comes when the Civil Space Agency has a growing role to play in implementing U.S. foreign policy. The draft agreement has not yet been formally shared with US allies.

The Trump administration and other space-feared countries see the key to the moon as a strategic commodity in space. There is also value in long-term scientific research, which could enable future missions to Mars – activities that fall within the scope of international space law, which is widely considered obsolete.

Artemis Accords, designated under the National Art and Space Administration’s new Artemis moon program, proposes “safety zones” that would surround future lunar bases to prevent damage or disruption to competing countries or nearby businesses.

The agreement also aims to provide a framework under international law for the resources it owns for companies, sources said.

In the coming weeks, U.S. officials plan to formally negotiate agreements with space partners such as Canada, Japan, and European countries, as well as the United Arab Emirates, to begin negotiations with countries where the Trump administration sees “like-minded” interests in moon mining.

Sources said Russia, an important partner with NASA at the International Space Station, is not an early partner in these agreements as the Pentagon sees Moscow increasingly hostile in carrying out “threatening” satellite operations toward U.S. spy satellites in orbit around the country. .

The United States is a member of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty and sees “security zones” as one of the implementation of its highly debated articles. It states that celestial bodies and the moon “shall not be subject to national appropriations by sovereignty, exercise or occupation or by any other means”.

“This is not some territorial argument,” said one source who asked for anonymity to discuss the agreement. Security zones – which vary in size depending on the operation – would allow coordination between space actors without technically claiming the area to be sovereign, he said.

“The idea is that you are going to come close to someone’s activity and he has declared safety zones around it, you need to contact them in advance, negotiate and find out how you can do it safely for everyone.”

Artemis as a “national power”

The Artemis agreements are part of the Trump administration’s plan to abandon the treaty process at the United Nations and instead reach an agreement with “like-minded nations” in part because the treaty process took too long and working with non-space-bound states would be fruitful. , a senior administrative official told Reuters.

As countries increasingly treat space as a new military sector, the U.S.-led agreement also illustrates NASA’s growing role as an instrument of American diplomacy and is expected to provoke controversy among Washington’s space competitors such as China.

“All of NASA’s science and technology as well as inventions are critical, but I find the idea that NASA is an instrument of diplomacy less appealing,” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said Tuesday.

“The important thing is that countries around the world want to be a part of this. It’s an element of national power, ”Bridenstine said, adding that participation in the Artemis program depends on countries adhering to“ standards of conduct that we expect to see ”in space.

NASA is investing tens of billions of dollars in the Artemis program, which requires people to be stationed on the moon by 2024 and then build a “sustainable presence” on the south pole of the moon with private companies for mining moonstones and groundwater. converted to rocket fuel.

In 2015, the United States passed a law granting companies ownership of the resources they dig in space, but there is no such law in the international community.

Joanne Gabrynowicz, editor-in-chief of the Journal of Space Law, said that before an international agreement can be reached, a special area must be made for science or for any reason.

“It’s nothing that any state can do unilaterally, and yet it can be legal,” he said.