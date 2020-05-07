The last super moon of the year, the “Flower Moon”, will rise this week

Don’t miss this month’s super moon – it’s the last of the year. May’s “flower moon” will peak early Thursday morning, but will appear full for much of the week.

The last super moon of 2020 will peak at 6:45 a.m.ET Thursday, giving early risers the absolute best view, according to NASA. The moon will appear full from Tuesday evening to Friday morning, so there will be many opportunities to glimpse.

The full moon in May has been called “Flower Moon” by some Native American tribes for the large number of flowers blooming this month, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. It is also sometimes called the corn plantation moon and the milk moon, according to NASA.

May’s full moon this year is also called the Vesak festival moon, says NASA, because it corresponds to the Vesak Buddhist festival – which honors the birth, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha.

The “Flower Moon” is the latest in a series of four rapid-succession supermoons this year. The others have occurred in February, March and April. A super moon occurs when a moon is both full and closest to Earth in its elliptical orbit at the same time, according to NASA. This phenomenon makes the full moon appear “slightly” brighter and larger than normal, according to the agency.

The last super moon of the year isn’t the only thing to watch out for this month.

the Eta Aquarids meteor shower is expected to peak early Tuesday morning – Cinco de Mayo. The show will be visible in the northern and southern hemispheres, with the best views just before dawn. It is advisable to observe the stars in an open space without light pollution to obstruct the main event of nature.

However, as the shower reaches its peak near the full moon, only the brightest shooting stars will be seen by spectators.

Sophie Lewis contributed to this report.