Tesla achieved its goal of getting CEO Elon Musk on a big payday

BERKELEY, California. – Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to have achieved all the milestones he needed to get a share award of about $ 730 million, a payday that will further offset an eccentric billion in assets.

According to FactSet Research, the electric car manufacturer ended Wednesday with an average market value of $ 100.4 billion over the past six months. That was the last hurdle Tesla needed to clear in order for Musk to get nearly 1.69 million stock options priced at $ 350.02. A Tesla share closed at $ 782.58 on Wednesday, a pre-tax profit of about $ 730 million if Muski were able to use them immediately.

According to the company’s latest quarterly report, Musk will not be able to sell the newly awarded stock for at least five years after receiving the options. An application made last week revealed that Tesla expected Musk to reach the stock award at some point before July. Musk can afford to wait before the money for his latest wind, as Forbes magazine estimates his assets are currently $ 39 billion.

Tesla declined to comment on Musk’s salary package more broadly than announcing it in statutory applications.

The company, based in Palo Alto, California, had already achieved the revenue and adjusted earnings indices that Muskin needed to get the first installment of the largest pay packages in U.S. history. The incentives approved by Tesla’s Board of Directors in 2018 consist of 20.3 million stock options, which will be divided into 12 different packages if the company is able to achieve progressively more difficult financial targets.

In order for Musk to receive all of the 20.3 million stock options, Tesla must generate adjusted $ 14 billion in annual revenue from $ 175 billion in annual revenue combined with a market value of $ 650 billion. Over the past four quarters, Tesla has reported adjusted revenues totaling $ 3.6 billion out of a total of $ 26 billion.

The company currently has a market capitalization of $ 145 billion, driven by the completion of 87% of the stock so far this year. The voice reflects a growing belief that Musk is delivering on its promise to transform Tesla from a market for luxury luxury cars to mass market automation.

However, Musk flicked Wall Street late last week when he tweeted he believed Tesla’s stock had risen too high. Shares fell more than 10% when he made this startling assessment, but have rebounded in the last three trading sessions.

It wasn’t the first time Musk has influenced Tesla shares with his tweets. In 2018, he tweeted that he had set up his funding to execute Tesla’s takeover bid, which caused a rally in the company’s collapsing shares at the time. Regulators claimed Musk misled investors, leading to a $ 40 million settlement that should also have banned him from using his Twitter account to post statements that could affect Tesla’s stock unless he gets the company’s lawyer’s approval.

Recently, Musk has created waves by pulling restrictions on staying home, forcing most companies to shut down as part of an effort to slow the spread of a new new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.