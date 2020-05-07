Space Force launches its first recruitment video: “Maybe your goal on this planet is not on this planet”

The United States Space Force released its first recruitment video Wednesday. The 30-second clip encourages potential recruits to think about whether their “goal on this planet is not on this planet”.

“Some people look at the stars and ask,” What if? “”, Says a narrator on images of a man looking at the sky. “Our job is to have an answer.” The video then shows a montage of soldiers working in the new military branch, interposed with images of space.

“Maybe your goal on this planet is not on this planet,” said the video.

The tweet containing the video includes a link to the jobs available on the Air Force website, including a space operations officer, a fusion analyst and an intelligence officer.

Even before the video was published, officials said they had generated a lot of interest. Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett said during a livestream presented by the Space Foundation on Wednesday that “there was an avalanche of candidates”, according to CNET. The recruitment video was officially published during the direct.

As of Wednesday, 88 “mandated space professionals” are working in the Space Force, and that number is expected to increase “considerably” by the end of 2020, according to a Press release of the Space Force. It is expected that the “total force” of the service will eventually be around 16,000 men.

The Space Force is the sixth and most recent branch of the United States armed forces. In June 2018, President Trump ordered the Pentagon to establish a branch of the U.S. military in space – and the Space Force was formalized in December 2019 when Congress passed a $ 738 billion military bill.

The Space Force “organizes, trains and equips the space forces to protect American and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force,” according to its website. It was created within the Air Force, the Secretary of the Air Force assuming “overall responsibility”, under the direction of the Secretary of Defense. According to the site, four-star General John Raymond is currently the “senior military officer” of the Space Force.

Recruitment video was dropped just a day after Netflix released the new trailer for its next comedy series “Space force“, starring Steve Carell. The show revolves around the character of Carell, a fictional four-star general who is responsible for starting the military branch. The show will be released on Netflix on May 29.