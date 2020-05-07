Sinclair Agrees To Pay Record FCC Fine Of $ 48 Million

Sinclair Broadcast Group agreed on Wednesday to pay a record fine of $ 48 million to resolve a series of allegations with the Federal Communications Communication.

The FCC has announced that the agreement will end three investigations into the broadcaster, including charges that it did not disclose the sponsor of the paid content and that it misled the FCC in its failed merger with Media Grandstand.

In a statement, FCC president Ajit Pai called Sinclair’s conduct “completely unacceptable” and said the fine should serve as a warning to others.

“On the other hand,” he continued, “I disagree with those who, for transparent political reasons, demand that we revoke Sinclair’s licenses. Although they don’t like what they see as the broadcaster’s views, the first amendment still applies here. “

Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley said in a statement on Wednesday that the company is “pleased with the FCC resolution announced today and moving forward.”

“We thank FCC staff for their diligence in reaching this resolution,” added Ripley. “Sinclair is committed to continuing to interact constructively with all of its regulatory bodies to ensure full compliance with applicable laws, rules and regulations.”

Sinclair unleashed anger from the FCC with its station divestiture plan that would be necessary to bring the company into compliance with the Commission’s station ownership limits.

Sinclair raised eyebrows among broadcasters with a plan to sell two of the largest stations in the Tribune – WPIX-TV New York and WGN Chicago – at below-market prices to entities linked to Sinclair and the Smith family which controls the broadcaster based in Baltimore.

Free Press, an advocacy group that called for the removal of Sinclair’s licenses, applauded the fine, but said the penalty should have been much more severe.

“Sinclair has abused its control of local television stations from coast to coast, inserting right-wing propaganda in local newspapers and turning local journalists into puppets for its political program,” said Craig Aaron, co -PDG of Free Press.

The FCC also found that Sinclair had broadcast pay programming 1,700 times without disclosing the identity of the sponsor. The commission proposed a fine of $ 13.4 million for this conduct in December 2017.

Jessica Rosenworcel, a person named Democrat, argued at the time that the fine was too small and that the commission was granting “unreasonable and suspicious favor to a company that has clearly demonstrated its difficulty in complying with the law”.

The third investigation involved charges that Sinclair had not engaged in good faith negotiations for retransmission consent agreements.