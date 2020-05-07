Reality Shows Help Discovery Exceed Profit Estimates

Unscripted programming from TV channels like Food Network, TLC and HGTV helped Discovery beat Wall Street profit expectations despite a slight drop in revenues fueled by the coronavirus.

The broadcasting giant said its TV brand portfolio had lost 6% of its total subscribers compared to the first quarter of 2019. Among its biggest channels, notably Discovery, TLC, Food Network and HGTV, the decline was around 4%. Advertising revenues, which started in March, remained stable at $ 1.03 billion in the first quarter.

Nonetheless, Discovery has found creative ways to air new shows amidst the lockdown, including a multitude of cooking and home improvement episodes.

For example, Guy Fieri of Food Network got carried away on some of his favorite dives, while HGTV called on celebrities like Brad Pitt and Melissa McCarthy to renovate the spaces of friends and relatives.

While Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav admitted that the industry is facing an “unprecedented challenge” due to the pandemic, he told investors on Wednesday that his company is well positioned to hold on.

“Our company has not missed a beat,” said Zaslav, explaining that the company’s operations and production of its unscripted series are easily adaptable to remote work due to Discovery’s investments in technology and cloud-based work networks.

Monday, Food Network will launch a program called “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook”, which is filmed by the actor’s nanny. On Sunday, TLC will launch a new dating series, “Find Love Live,” which will feature quarantined daters who meet via video. Viewers can tear up and cheer up the daters via social media.

Zaslav said many Discovery channels have delivered remotely produced programs, including successful preview of the new Digital socket Magnolia Network directed by former HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, who drew more than 2.3 million viewers on April 26.

“Many of our networks are reaching unprecedented heights,” said Zaslav, highlighting triple-digit growth at HGTV and Food Network. “We really like our hand.”

In the first quarter ended March 31, net income fell 2% to $ 377 million, or 55 cents per share, from $ 384 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier. Adjusted EPS totaled 87 cents.

Revenues fell 1% to $ 2.68 billion, but remained unchanged outside currencies.

Wall Street predicted adjusted EPS of 84 cents on revenue of $ 2.72 billion.

Discovery shares fell 2.3% Wednesday morning.