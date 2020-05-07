Prince Harry and Meghan share adorable storytelling Archie video for his first birthday

Celebrations are underway for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsorfirst anniversary, and to mark this special occasion, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet video royal baby.

Archie’s mother Meghan read one of her most beloved stories, “Duck! Rabbit!” while his father, Prince Harry, was behind the camera to capture the scene. Archie, who was completely entertained sitting on his mother’s lap, helped him turn the pages before looking forward to the next storybook.

The video was part of a campaign with #SaveWithStories, a project the couple are supporting that aims to provide support to the children and families around the world who have been hardest hit by the Coronavirus pandemic. The organizers are working in partnership with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry to raise funds to provide books, educational materials, virus protection and nutritious meals for children in need.

Archie, Queen Elizabeth’s great grandson, had a busy first year. Following the decision of his parents to to resign Since their roles as “royal senior” in January, the family has divided their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

“This geographic balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition in which he was born, while providing our family with space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charity “, couple said at the time.

The family recently moved to a house in Los Angeles after several months Canada. Archie, who is seventh online to the British throne, spent his first Christmas and New Years in the Commonwealth nation.

When he was only four months old, the young royal accompanied his parents to South Africa, where he was presented to Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Although Prince Harry and Meghan no longer work as official representatives of the royal family, Harry and his son Archie retain their place in the royal line of succession.