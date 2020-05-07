Patriots center David Andrews believes in Jarrett Stidham

Another teammate of Jarrett Stidham seems optimistic with the start of the post-Tom Brady era in New England.

Patriots center David Andrews has been absent all season, but the Georgian product says he was still able to bond with the fourth-round pick of Stidham, New England in 2019, as he does it with all quarterbacks.

“Jarrett is a great kid,” Andrews told reporters Tuesday during a conference call. “I was still able, especially during the season sometimes, we were going to hang out a lot. Whatever quarterback in this room, I try to bond with them. … Whoever is in there, you’re trying to bond, because it’s obviously a game away from whoever plays it. It’s like that.”

Stidham, 23, played three games last season and completed two of four attempts for 14 yards, zero touchdown and one interception.

Despite the shortage of playing time, Andrews believes the former Auburn flagman can grow a lot in his second year in the league.

“Your first year is such a whirlwind. It’s been such a long year to spend bowl games in training, to combine Pro Day, OTA, minicamps, all of that at training camp. For a year, it was non-stop. The growth from your first year to your second year is so huge, ”he said. “I think back to my rookie year and I remember the growth I saw from my rookie season to my second year and how the games start to click a little and make a little more sense. So for all of these players, it’s just a natural thing that comes from this first to second year. “

Andrews isn’t the only one bragging about Stidham. Patriot safety Terrence Brooks and the recently traded Duron Harmon also raved about Stidham in January, before Brady left to sign a two-year, $ 50 million, fully guaranteed contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For now, Stidham should be at the top of coach Bill Belichick’s unofficial depth chart. Due to the limits of the salary cap, the Patriots were unable to pursue a high-level quarterback in free agency. Oddly enough, they didn’t take a step in the 2020 NFL draft, although that may be a sign that Belichick is also confident in Stidham. The Patriots brought veteran Brian Hoyer back and added undrafted free agents Brian Lewerke and J’Mar Smith during the off-season, but none of them should fight for the starting role.

“Coach Belichick brings great football players, and we have a lot of good guys in this locker room who are determined to win,” said the Patriots lineman.

Last August, Andrews was diagnosed with pulmonary embolism – a condition that can be fatal – and missed for the entire 2019 season. The 27-year-old was allowed to return.

“As a competitor and a guy who wants to play football, it sucks not to be there,” he said. “I just want to go ahead now and wait until 2020”.

The NFL season is expected to announce its schedule on Thursday, although it is unclear whether the September 5 start date will be pushed back due to the coronavirus.