One of Brian Dennehy’s latest films is also one of his best

If you want to celebrate the life of legendary actor Brian Dennehy, who died last month at the age of 81, start with one of his latest films: “Driveways”. His performance as a widowed veteran is right up there with his best screen work, which makes his death even more sad.

For fans, the easy-to-understand new drama can make it seem like you’re meeting the man we thought we knew for the first time. No more gruff exterior, comical chops and incomparable ease with the muscular poetry of Eugène O’Neill. Dennehy’s character, Del, is a guy you want to kiss, and who will probably kiss you right away.

He is a sensitive veteran of the Korean War, and the neighbor of newcomers Kathy (Hong Chau) and her 8-year-old son, Cody (Lucas Jaye). They just moved to town to sell the home of Kathy’s sister, who died recently.

Cody, who is so socially awkward that he vomits when stressed, is a shy stranger who forms a sweet friendship with Del. They both need it.

Kathy also has her difficulties. She learns that her sister was a gatherer, so putting the house on the market means facing the demons of a loved one. Chau doesn’t do too much as a single mother whose attention is naturally divided.

Since the family is Asian, some might rush to compare the film to “Gran Torino”, in which Clint Eastwood not only said “Get down from my lawn”, but did so by pointing a shotgun. The film by co-authors Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, however, is much more natural than that and does not rely on the drab cliché of the Grinch by having its heart grow in three sizes because of a tot.

Del is emotionally paralyzed, but not angry or vindictave. He is caught in a fog. His wife died and his friends at VFW succumb to dementia. What is happening is a story of mutual loneliness; of how a man in his eighties, despite a mountain of life experience, can experience the same emptiness as an eight year old boy. And how a small child can find more comfort in a Korean War veterinarian than the “cool” people of his age. Jaye plays Cody sublimely, although he probably doesn’t realize it yet.

“Aisles” is not so sad. A discreet bingo game will win your smile.

How rare is it that when a beloved actor dies, we can honestly say that he did an extraordinary job until the end?