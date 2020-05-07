Norwegian technology company with small NYC office severes $ 218K coronavir loan

A Scandinavian technology company with a small office in New York hit more than $ 200,000 in aid to help American small businesses survive the coronavirus crisis.

Zedge, a digital publishing agency based in Trondheim, Norway, received a $ 217,900 loan last month through the Feds companies ’$ 659 billion Paycheck Protection program. statutory archiving.

The listed company, which provides smartphone ringtones and wallpapers through its mobile app, lists its “head office” as a 500-square-foot space at Cortlandt St., in lower Manhattan at 22 Cortlandt St.

Most of its staff is based in Norway, where its product, design and technology teams work more than double in the office. According to its latest annual report, Zedge, which also has an outpost in Lithuania, has had 53 full-time employees since July last year.

A Zedge representative did not respond when asked how many employees worked in the United States. The studio-sized Manhattan space, according to archiving, has “commercial activities including sales, accounting and finance, and business development”.

The control group Accountable.US killed the fact that a European company got a coveted plant protection loan because many domestic American companies struggled to get help. The program has also been on fire to fund funds for large corporations such as Shake Shack and the Los Angeles Lakers, which have since repaid their loans.

“Call me old-fashioned, but I think the tax money should go to support small businesses in Norway, Michigan, before they fund businesses that actually operate in Norway,” Accountable.US president Kyle Herrig told The Post in a statement.

According to company spokesman Jonathan Reich, Zedge will only use the loan to cover its U.S. operations, such as payroll and rental costs, as it captures the effects of the pandemic. According to the Small Business Administration, which administers the program, PPP funds cannot be used to pay employees who do not have a primary residence in the United States.

“Of course, we expect all parts of the loan that are not forgiven to be repaid in full,” Reich told The Post in an email.

Zedge is more than 300 publicly traded companies that received loans through the Paycheck Protection program, which is currently underway during its second round of funding.

More than 40 had pledged to repay the loans on Wednesday afternoon as the Trump administration put pressure on high-interest companies to repay them. database compiled by data analysis company FactSquared.

Zedge had revenue of about $ 8.8 million in the last fiscal year and a market ceiling of about $ 11.5 million, which is much lower than most other public sector companies that have received PPP loans.