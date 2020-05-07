The sentencing of a Nigerian driver to death via the Zoom video conferencing platform is “cruel and inhumane,” furious activists say.

Lagos judge Mojisola Dada sentenced Olalekan Hameed to death on Monday in the country’s first virtual sentence for the murder of her employer’s 76-year-old mother in 2018, according to BBC news.

“The verdict of this court for you, Olalekan Hameed, is that you will be hung around your neck until you are pronounced dead … This is the actual verdict of the court,” the judge said.

But local and international activists are urging the authorities to break their convictions. The Human Rights Watch killed virtual death sentences in the midst of a coronavirus crisis “inherently cruel and inhumane,” the release said.

Hameed had pleaded not guilty to killing Jolasu Okunsyana in December 2018. It was not immediately clear whether he intended to appeal the verdict.

