NFL Commissioner presents facility reopening protocols

In a note to the 32 NFL clubs, Commissioner Roger Goodell described the protocols for the safe reopening of the team’s facilities on Wednesday.

“The past few months have been some of the most uncertain times we’ve known,” wrote Goodell in the memo, obtained by The Times. “It is impossible to predict what the coming months will bring. Uninformed commentary that speculates on how each club or league will approach a range of hypothetical contingencies is useless … and rather deflects the careful planning that is needed right now. “

Goodell added: “An important step in the planning process for the 2020 season involves the reopening of the club facilities,” which were closed last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protocols are designed to allow safe and gradual reopening, and were developed in coordination with a host of health experts, including Dr. Allen Sills, the chief medical officer of the league, infectious disease physicians from the Duke University and others.

The first phase would involve a number of non-players – initially 50% of non-player employees, up to 75 people, in a single day, provided that national and local regulations allow it. No player would be allowed to enter the establishment, except to continue a therapy and rehabilitation course in progress when the seat is closed.

Each club is required to form an infection control team, which includes a local doctor with expertise in the common principles of infectious disease, a club infection control officer, the head coach and team doctor, and the Human Resources Director.

The facilities must be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, and everyone must practice social distance and wear protective masks. Employees will be encouraged to take their temperature at home regularly before leaving for the establishment and will be checked daily at the workplace.

Goodell said each club should take steps to have the protocols in place by May 15, in anticipation of being informed of the team’s official reopening.