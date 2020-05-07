New satellite imagery reveals the extent of the earth’s ice melting

Two new satellite images reveal that the melting ice on Earth is visible from space.

New maps – released on Thursday as part of a study by Science magazine – vividly depicts 16 years of ice loss in Greenland and Antarctica using NASA laser images.

The images paint a picture of fast-melting ice on the coasts of both regions – in red and purple maps – that seem to surpass the modest increases in ice mass inland that appear light blue.

According to the study, the Greenland ice sheet lost an average of 200 gigatonnes of ice per year and the Antarctic ice sheet lost an average of 118 gigatonnes of ice per year. One gigaton of ice is enough to fill a 400,000 Olympic-sized pool.

“It was awesome to see how good ICESat-2 data looked right out of the gate,” said author Tom Neumann of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. “These first results looking at land glaciers confirm the consensus of other research groups, but they also allow us to look at the details of changes in individual glaciers and ice shelves simultaneously.”

About two-thirds of the sea level rise due to the calving of glacial meltwater and icebergs came from Greenland and another-third from Antarctica, the researchers said.

“The new analysis reveals the response of ice sheets to climate change in unprecedented detail and reveals clues as to why and how ice sheets respond as such,” assisted by Alex Gardner, glaciologist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. said in a statement.

“In West Antarctica, we see a lot of glaciers thinning very quickly,” Smith said. “At the bottom of those glaciers are ice shelves that float in the water. And these ice shelves are thinning, so more ice flows into the ocean as warmer water destroys the ice. “