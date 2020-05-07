National Association of Hispanic Journalists Announces Ana Real Scholarship, Nominated for CBS News Reporter

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists announced the winners of its first Ana Real scholarship on Wednesday. CBS News and NAHJ partner to create scholarship in honor of award-winning journalist Real died at 60 leukemia in March 2019.

The $ 10,000 scholarship is designed to support students whose pursuit of journalism is closely linked to Real’s legacy. This year, it was awarded to Alanis Quiñones-Colón from the Universidad del Sagrado Corazón in Puerto Rico and to Nathalie Nieves from CUNY Queens College in New York.

Quiñones-Colón is the founder and host of a weekly radio show that focuses on student issues. Nieves is currently an assignment editor at the CBS News national office.

Real, who was born and raised in Nicaragua and lived in New Jersey, joined CBS News in 2001 and was instrumental in the network’s original stories reporting, including young earthquake survivors in Haiti and the questionable practices of international adoptions, for which it won an Emmy.

As editor of CBS News Foreign News, she has managed teams of journalists around the world for several CBS News platforms, includingCBS this morning, “”CBS Evening News, “and”48 hours“In total, she won two Emmy Awards for her work.

Alanis Quiñones-Colón (L) and Nathalie Nieves (R), the first winners of the Ana Real scholarship. CBS News



She was also a long-standing member of the NAHJ and was president of the organization’s New York section.

“Ana was part of the heart and soul of this organization,” said CBS News president Susan Zirinsky at the time of Real’s death. “It doesn’t matter if you were an executive, a producer, a production associate. She stood up for you and made all of us better in our work.”