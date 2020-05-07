MLB steps up plans for best 2020 start-of-season script

By the beginning of next week at the latest – perhaps even before the end of this week – the MLB plans to present a proposal to the Players’ Association which will include what is currently the most optimistic hope: what would look like a season if spring training 2.0 started in June and the regular season in July?

The parties are now doing so in the most rosy scenario and and – among many obstacles today – health officials are opening enough places to allow spring training to be renewed in 6-8 weeks.

Obstacles to returning to play remain significant, however. The number of Americans contracting and dying from coronavirus is increasing in some areas where MLB wants to play. There are still no clear signals that the league will receive enough green lights to bring all teams back to their home site or in the spring and that clubs will have the equipment, tests and medical personnel to do it.

But the MLB recognizes that it must initiate a process as if the most rosy scenario were playing out because, if it is indeed possible, then there is so much to accomplish by then. It’s not like you can announce, say, June 9, that the spring camps will open on June 10. There are going to be logistics issues – including getting players where they are and where they need to be – complicated by the reality that the whole country will not be reopened.

And there is a lot to settle between the MLB and the union, nothing more than: 1. Can the MLB present a plan that gives players confidence that a return can be made with limited health risk and 2. how will players be paid?

The union insists that the agreement at the end of March assured players that they would be paid prorated their 2020 salary according to the matches played this year. The Office of the Commissioner said that the agreement specified that other wage recourse should be considered if the games were played without the revenue from the presence of spectators – and it is understood that at least initially there will be no fans, so no money taken for the sale of tickets, souvenirs, parking, concessions and luxury suites.

MLB is expected to propose a salary range in the coming days, the union will almost certainly reject it and this will be one of the elements that will require time to be negotiated in the coming weeks, which is why it is important to start as early as now.

But there will be so much more to cover, including rule changes such as whether to include DH in the National League this year, roster size, playoff format. Expect the length of the season to become a conflict zone. The union officially states that once it can be done safely, players want to play as many games as possible – which makes sense since players are paid for the regular season. So even if, for example, the regular season were to extend until October to play more games before the November playoffs, so be it.

MLB, however, gets its big national television check for the playoffs. And public health is concerned that the cooler fall weather will trigger a new strong wave of viruses. The MLB would not want to go to November, participate in the playoffs and have to end the season again and leave that much money on the table.

Can MLB and its players find common ground on all of these issues? This is why it is urgent to start now, just in case the best result arrives and the matches can be played in early July. The thinking process is that if the virus does not allow a return in July, then the parties will have created a framework for, say, a season that begins in August. But if they don’t start now, the schedule will start working against them in case they can play in July.