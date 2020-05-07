Lady Gaga’s Chromatica finally has a release date

Lady Gaga’s highly anticipated album finally has a release date after the coronavirus crisis last month.

On Wednesday, the singer for “Stupid Love” announced that “Chromatica” will be released on May 29, more than a month after its initial release date of April 10.

“The journey continues. You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29, ”Gaga posted on Instagram, followed by crossed swords and heart emoticons.

The superstar’s sixth studio album of 16 tracks – produced by Gaga and BloodPop – will feature collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink and will be released by Interscope Records.

The album’s first single, “Stupid Love”, was released in February and debuted at number 1 on iTunes in 58 countries. It has since amassed 300 million streams worldwide and marks the 16th hit of Gaga’s Top Billboard.

In March, the actress of “A Star Is Born” announced on social networks that she was postponing the release of “Chromatica”, joining a list of other high-level album reports.

She also revealed that she had planned a surprise Coachella performance this year before coronavirus problems postpone the festival from April to early October. Gaga had last played Coachella in 2017, replacing headlining after abandoning a pregnant Beyoncé.