Lady Gaga reveals album cover ‘Chromatica’, release date

Little monsters, the wait will soon be over.

Lady Gaga’s fifth solo studio album, “Chromatica” – was originally scheduled to be released on April 10, but postponed due to coronavirus crisis – will broadcast “Stupid Love” on many of the show’s dance floors on May 29.

The 34-year-old revealed the release date with the official album cover on social media on Wednesday.

The album, Gaga’s first since his Oscar-winning tour in “A Star Is Born”, is preceded by the hit “Stupid Love”, a return to the disco-stick-riding diva who first made the renown with “The Fame” in 2008. and “Born This Way” in 2011.

Gaga hinted that this album will only be devoted to dance, but she postponed the party out of respect for the pandemic which was much bigger than any disco ball.

“Although I think art is one of the strongest things we can do to provide joy and healing during times like this, it doesn’t seem right to release this album with everything going on with this global pandemic, ”Gaga wrote on Instagram March 24.

She then revealed that she had a few surprises in store for all of her little monsters. “I had so much fun that we plan to celebrate together,” she wrote. “I had a secret Coachella set, and many other fun surprises, some of which I plan to share with you very soon!” “Chromatica” is still going on and I can’t wait. “

The feeling is very mutual, Gaga.