LA84 Foundation helps children stay active while staying at home

An ordinary moment inspired Renata Simril to come up with an extraordinary idea to make children active and give them something familiar in a closed and uncertain world.

Simril is President and Chief Executive Officer of the LA84 Foundation, a private organization funded by the surplus generated by the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. Its mission is to encourage the development of children through structured sports, and it has provided grants to more than 3,300 youth sports organizations. in southern California for teaching, equipping and training coaches. Its headquarters on West Adams Avenue houses an impressive sports library and has hosted special events and conferences that promote the importance of sports for young people and give girls the opportunity to participate.

Due to Los Angeles County’s Safer at Home dictation by coronavirus, Simril was recently working from home when she saw her 12-year-old son Sebastian take a break from school and go to the garage. looking for something to do for “recreation”. Simril joined him.

“We have released balls and table tennis, paddle tennis and volleyball,” she said. “I engage in sports because I live our mission to stay active. And I realized that the families we serve don’t have the same opportunities. “

From this revelation came a plan to distribute materials that children can use in small areas alone or at an appropriate social distance from others. They are not just toys. For some children, these are lifelines. “Certainly you cannot go to the park, you are not in school and many of the families we serve choose between food and rent. Play equipment is at the end of something they will prioritize, “said Simril.

Using friends and corporations, she collected 600 soccer balls and basketballs, as well as jump ropes, disc golf and badminton sets. The foundation has partnered with the L.A. Unified School District to distribute equipment in the past two weeks to schools that serve as Grab and Go food centers while classes are suspended.

The primary distribution sites were Garfield, Dorsey, Fremont, and San Fernando high schools. Others will follow in the coming weeks. “These are some of the most needy areas based on the number of meals they serve each week,” said Simril, who grew up in Carson. “Seeing families lined up, in person and in cars and wrapped around the building, really showed the impact not only of the COVID-19 crisis, but also exposed many broken systems, including the food insecurity.

Henry Bernal, left, holding a basketball and other sporting goods, and his mother Daisy Ledesma leave a LAUSD-established Grab and Go food center at Thomas Alva Edison High School on Wednesday in Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Beatrice Lopez leaves with sporting goods and lunch bags distributed by the LA84 Foundation and LAUSD at the Grab and Go center of the Thomas Alva Edison school on Wednesday in Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

“But despite that, the gratitude, the thanks, the hope and the inspiration and certainly the joy and the smiles on the faces of the children and the parents after having obtained a golf disc or a jump rope, really contributed to inspire me and my team to keep buying as much equipment as possible to help more children. “

The equipment costs are negligible. “You can put 100 skipping ropes in the hands of families for $ 250, so it’s very accessible for people who want to do something to help but can’t make big checks,” said Simril. “A $ 10 check buys two soccer balls. It is a very real, tangible and impactful way for individuals, businesses and brands to make a difference. “

Benefits have the potential to last in what becomes the new standard, and for a lifetime.

“This little gesture has such an impact,” said Simril, “especially given what we know and what we think is the transformative power of sport and play, the physical and mental benefits that children derive from it.” of sport and certainly the links between sport, movement, endorphins, serotonin and creation of conditions allowing children to manage stress and anxiety. It is also to prepare them for good conditions to learn to stay focused. it is extremely important to our mission to know what sport means to us and play to us, to make sure that we inspire children as best we can to stay active. “

Renata Simril, of the LA84 Foundation, distributes sporting goods to underserved children at the LAUSD Grab and Go catering center at Thomas Alva Edison School on Wednesday in Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Simril also called on local sports figures to appear in videos that assure children that they are not alone in this strange time and show them that it is easy to improvise ways to exercise. In the videos posted on playequityfund.org, Dodgers’ inner field player Kiké Hernández spoke to the kids in English and Spanish, showed off his cartwheeling skills, and made a game of throwing a ball against a fence and catching it. Molly Schaus, a two-time US Olympic hockey goalie who is now the Ducks’ director of fan development marketing, demonstrated lower body exercises and used a chair in a stick manipulation exercise . Chargers for ball carrier Austin Ekeler substituted a pair of shoes for the cones in an agility exercise and worked on hand-eye coordination by throwing tennis balls against a wall. It’s nothing extraordinary, but it’s efficient and accessible.

Other planned videos will discuss posture, meditation, stretching and movement. “Focus only on mental health and be able to take this mental break,” said Simril. “Between the equipment and the videos, it’s our way of rotating our work to be as impactful and support communities in need as possible.”

Taking the time to play now can be more important than ever. “People see us as a youth sports organization,” said Simril. “Truly, we are a youth development organization, using sport as a hook.” And no one is too old to play in any form.