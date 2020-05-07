Jason Whitlock snatches LeBron James for contempt of Ahmaud Arbery

LeBron James’ response to the tragic gunshot death of an unarmed black jogger in Georgia led to a hyperbolic Twitter response from Fox sports host Jason Whitlock.

Ahmaud Arbery was killed on February 25 by a white father and son, and the recent spooky footage on the cell phone of the incident sparked outrage and renewed calls for justice.

“We are literally chased EVERY DAY / EVERY DAY, we come out of the comfort of our homes!” James wrote on Twitter Wednesday evening. “I can’t even opt for a damn jogging man! Like the WTF man, are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?! ?? No man fr YOU ARE BLOCKING ME !!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud ( Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the heavens from above to your family. “

Whitlock, known for his inflammatory positions on social media, seized James’ comments to reprimand the Lakers star and offer a bizarre comparison with Michael Jordan.

“It’s not useful”, Whitlock, who co-hosts “Speak for Yourself” on Fox Sports, wrote.

“It’s Twitter trolling. It uses this man’s tragedy to build a more open brand than Michael Jordan. There are all kinds of ways to draw attention to this tragedy. Suggesting that we are all chased days / each time only stirs. “

James’ colleagues in the NBA rushed to defend James and attack Whitlock for doing exactly what he accused James – making a tragedy all around him.

“Are you sure you are not lagging behind and that you are not doing it? He uses his platform to talk about a tragedy and to tell you about it for him and MJ. Better big brother! The elder James Cavaliers teammate Kendrick Perkins wrote.

“Because for @WhitlockJason, it’s all about likes and smh retweets …”, wrote 76ers star Tobias Harris.

Following the release of the video, it is planned to bring the case against the two gunmen – Gregory and Travis McMichael – before a grand jury.

“LeBron is the foot flute player for many athletes,” Whitlock tweeted Thursday morning as negative responses rose. “If the goal is to promote justice for Ahmaud Arbery, LeBron’s rhetoric does not promote justice. It promotes emotion and fear, the enemies of justice. We can continue to promote emotion / fear or we can ask for justice. “