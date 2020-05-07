Israeli Supreme Court to authorize Netanyahu to form government despite corruption allegations

The Israeli Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could form a new government while indicted for corruption, paving the way for a controversial power-sharing deal with its main rival.

The unanimous decision, made just before midnight, has ended a political deadlock of more than a year and prevented the country from plunging into a fourth consecutive election in just over a year. Netanyahu and rival partner Benny Gantz said they expect their coalition to be sworn in next week.

After fighting for three inconclusive elections, Netanyahu and Gantz announced their “emergency” government last month, saying they would put aside their rivalry to guide the country through the coronavirus crisis.

But critics and good government groups said their agreement was illegal and challenged it in the Supreme Court. In particular, they opposed the creation of a new post of “deputy prime minister”, a post that will allow Netanyahu to remain in office throughout his corruption trial.

For two days this week, the court considered two questions: whether an accused politician can be allowed to form a new government and whether his power-sharing agreement – which includes new legislation – was legal.

In its decision, the panel of 11 judges rejected all the challenges.

“We have found no legal reason to prevent MP Netanyahu from forming a government,” the court said.

“The legal conclusion we have reached does not diminish the gravity of the pending charges against MK Netanyahu for violations of moral integrity and the difficulty arising from the mandate of a Prime Minister accused of criminal activities,” he said. he adds.

The judges ruled that, although the coalition agreement presents significant legal difficulties, the court would not interfere with its content following the changes submitted by Netanyahu and Gantz.

Eliad Shraga, a lawyer representing one of the petitioners against the coalition agreement, expressed disappointment but said he would abide by the decision. “We will continue to raise the flag of morality,” he told Channel 12.