Interrupted season: Tiare Jennings in the direction of Oklahoma digs the ball

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Tiara Jennings

School: Long Beach St. Anthony

Sport: Softball, shortstop.

Key statistics: Beat 0.710 with six circuits

Fall plans: Will attend Oklahoma

On the abrupt end of the season:

“We were on a very good race. It is a bit devastating to end up like this. I could see the ball and I had fun playing with my little sister. Everything was great. “

On his softball course:

“I started playing T-ball, went through the reconnaissance ball, then the travel ball. I gained experience playing with the best coaches, the best teammates. It inspired me to want to play at the next level. I continued to work hard.

On his typing philosophy:

“I always think about hits. When I use my legs, special things happen. “

By having his younger sister as quarantine partner:

“We get on well. Being able to go,” Hey, let’s go to the backyard and play wrestling “really helps me.”

On the lessons she learned:

“Never take anything for granted. You never know when your last practice will be, your last stick, your last game. Take it one step at a time.”

On the new things she discovered during the shutdown:

“I’m great at baking now. We make pancakes all the time.”

Where she sees herself in 10 years:

“Become a physiotherapist.”

