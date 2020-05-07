Immigrant detained by US Immigration and Customs (ICE) in southern California died on Wednesday of complications from a coronavirus, local health officials said, confirming the first known death of an inmate in the custody of the agency during the pandemic.

The 57-year-old immigrant died Wednesday morning in a San Diego area hospital after being transferred in April from the private detention center of Otay Mesa, the epicenter of coronavirus cases in the detention system of the ‘Immigration to the country, according to Craig Sturak, spokesperson for the San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency.

At least 132 ICE detainees at the San Diego area prison have tested positive for coronavirus, most of the detention centers used by the agency to contain the immigrants it seeks to deport. Across the country, at least 705 immigrants in ICE custody have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the agency, which on Wednesday reported 31 new cases. More than 48% of the 1,460 inmates who were screened for the virus tested positive.

Business within the agency’s extensive network of county and private prisons has grown steadily, with the agency reporting 581 cases in the past three weeks alone. Many of the more than 29,000 immigrants detained by the ICE are increasingly frustrated and have said that they feel powerless to protect themselves from the contagion when they are nearby.

There have been at least nine cases since President Trump declared a national coronavirus emergency in March, in which Protestant ICE detainees were sprayed with pepper. The AIC said the immigrants had become confrontational and disruptive, and argued that “calculated use of force” mitigates the risk of injury to staff and inmates.

Since the pandemic began to spread in the United States, immigrant advocates and human rights groups have lobbied the ICE to significantly reduce the population of its detainees to mitigate the risk generalized epidemics.

The ICE has so far released more than 900 immigrants it has determined face an increased risk of serious illness if they contract coronavirus because of their age, underlying health conditions, or because they are pregnant. Acceding to prosecution requests from lawyers across the country, federal judges have also demanded that the agency release more than 190 at-risk detainees.

But supporters believe the agency has not done enough to protect detainees. Anne Rios, a supervising lawyer at Al Otro Lado, a group that worked to free dozens of detainees from the Otay Mesa detention center, said she was concerned that other immigrants would die during their detention.

“It was 100% avoidable. Immigration detention is civil detention – it’s discretionary. The ICE could have determined that this person who had underlying conditions could and should have been released,” a- she told CBS News. “They had the discretion to do it and yet they chose not to do it.”

ICE officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday’s death.