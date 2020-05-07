Hot Property: Jackass star Chris Pontius lists house in Hollywood Hills

Stunt and actor Chris Pontius of celebrity “Jackass” has listed his longtime Hollywood hills home for sale for $ 1.245 million.
The mid-century modern-style residence, built in 1959 and updated since, is in the middle of a dense landscape forest in the Nichols Canyon area. Details include hardwood floors, clerestories, and an eye-catching copper fireplace in the living room. A wall of windows frames green views and a bubbling stream that runs through the park.
1/13
20-576010_6_0.jpg
(Realtor.com)
2/13
20-576010_8_0.jpg
(Realtor.com)
3/13
20-576010_9_0.jpg
(Realtor.com)
4/13
20-576010_11_0.jpg
(Realtor.com)
5/13
20-576010_18_0.jpg
(Realtor.com)
6/13
20-576010_16_0.jpg
(Realtor.com)
7/13
20-576010_21_0.jpg
(Realtor.com)
8/13
20-576010_23_0.jpg
(Realtor.com)
9/13
20-576010_25_0.jpg
(Realtor.com)
ten/13
20-576010_26_0.jpg
(Realtor.com)
11/13
20-576010_5_0.jpg
(Realtor.com)
12/13
20-576010_20_0.jpg
(Realtor.com)
13/13
20-576010_0.jpg
(Realtor.com)
A desk / den with recessed fittings is located behind the retractable doors to the living room. The kitchen-style kitchen is accompanied by a dining area. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms in more than 1,100 square feet of interior space.
Pontius bought the property in 2002 for $ 535,000, according to public records.
The 45-year-old has gained fame as a member of the cast of the MTV show “Jackass” and feature films in the franchise. He previously hosted the “Jackass” follow-up program “Wildboyz” and also participated in the “Totally Busted” hidden camera program.
Anthony Paradise of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the list.
Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/business/real-estate/story/2020-05-06/jackass-star-chris-pontius-selling-leafy-nichols-canyon-home