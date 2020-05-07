Hot Property: Jackass star Chris Pontius lists house in Hollywood Hills

Stunt and actor Chris Pontius of celebrity “Jackass” has listed his longtime Hollywood hills home for sale for $ 1.245 million.

The mid-century modern-style residence, built in 1959 and updated since, is in the middle of a dense landscape forest in the Nichols Canyon area. Details include hardwood floors, clerestories, and an eye-catching copper fireplace in the living room. A wall of windows frames green views and a bubbling stream that runs through the park.

A desk / den with recessed fittings is located behind the retractable doors to the living room. The kitchen-style kitchen is accompanied by a dining area. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms in more than 1,100 square feet of interior space.

Pontius bought the property in 2002 for $ 535,000, according to public records.

The 45-year-old has gained fame as a member of the cast of the MTV show “Jackass” and feature films in the franchise. He previously hosted the “Jackass” follow-up program “Wildboyz” and also participated in the “Totally Busted” hidden camera program.

Anthony Paradise of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the list.