Homeland Security to Move Biometric Database to Amazon Cloud

The Department of Homeland Security is moving its central biometric database – which stores biometric data on U.S. citizens and foreign nationals – to Amazon Web Services GovCloud, according to the website NextGov.com.

The move was described as the first step in a major overhaul of the decades-old system.

Due to advances in biometrics – such as iris and facial scans – and computer technology, DHS decided it was time to upgrade the automated biometric identification system, known as d ‘IDENT, which was originally developed in 1994, according to the website.

The Office of Biometric Identity Management started work in 2015 on the Homeland Advanced Recognition Technology system, or HART, which will have new capacities and will transfer the whole system to the cloud.

The new HART system should work in the same way as the current IDENT system, with the possibility of matching biometric indicators such as face, iris and fingerprints to other forms of identity, including numbers social security and foreign numbers.

Authorities started the transition from IDEN to HART this year, including finalizing a privacy impact assessment for the first phase, which would include migrating existing data to the Amazon cloud.

The impact statement was finalized and signed in February and released in May “to align with the completion of the rest of the system requirements,” a DHS spokesperson told Nextgov.

The HART system will be unveiled in four increments, each with its own schedule and a privacy impact assessment to be published.

“HART Increment 1 implements a new data architecture, which includes conceptual, logical and physical data models, a data management plan and physical storage of records where each associated record can have multiple associated biometric modality images,” says the document.

Northrop Grumman was awarded a $ 95 million contract to complete the work.

The privacy impact assessment details how the system will be used and by which federal and partner agencies, as well as some of the underlying biometric technologies, such as different forms of facial recognition, the site reported. Web.

Once the migration from the cloud to Amazon is complete, HART will officially become the national security biometric data recording system.