GOP lawmakers target banks’ refusal to finance fossil fuel projects

Restrictions on drilling in an ANWR were lifted in 2017, although the Bureau of Land management has not finalized its plans to offer leases to companies to explore for oil in a part of the region that is the largest of its kind Protected wilderness of the United States. Estimates vary widely, but it is estimated that up to 16 billion barrels of oil and gas are recoverable in the region.

Amid growing pressure to fight climate change and protect sensitive lands, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup have all ruled out drilling in the Arctic in recent months, leaving Bank of America as the only major obstacle.

“Many of these banks are starting to oppose the Arctic, which is, I think, the easiest, and it gets a little riskier after that,” said Senator Kevin Cramer (RN.D.) at POLITICO. “Part of this is political inside [the banks]. Some are political towards their shareholders. Part of it is being the cool guy at the country club or the Manhattan men’s club. “

In a recent White House event, President Donald Trump, alongside Sullivan, said he was in favor of launching an investigation into the behavior of the banks.

“They’re afraid of the radical left. You shouldn’t be afraid of the radical left,” said Trump. “You can’t discriminate against these big energy companies.”

Democratic lawmakers have written to specific banks in recent months asking them not to fund oil and gas exploration in the ANWR. The House passed a law that would reinstate the ban on oil and gas development in the region last September, although it is not before the GOP-controlled Senate.

Sullivan, a first-time Republican running for re-election this year, also said that there had been a “final overhaul” among his colleagues in Congress over US relations with Saudi Arabia at the following the kingdom’s recent oil production war with Russia which sent oil prices into a free fall and devastated US national oil companies.

He said he had pressed the issue with senior Saudi energy officials in recent talks, and its legislation calling for the withdrawal of American troops from the country would have obtained a majority without the right of veto if it had been put to the vote.

“We will light a dime to be your worst enemy if you continue to take action to hurt our constituents,” Sullivan told Saudi officials. “When you take action that deliberately hurts working families and the great Americans and Alaskans I represent, it’s the game, man. Everything is on the table. Trust me, Cramer and I weren’t bluffing at all – at all – with them. “

Cramer agreed that “the relationship has changed dramatically” because many longtime Saudi supporters of the Republican caucus had embittered the kingdom in the midst of the price war.

“They have withdrawn all reasons to defend them,” said the Republican from North Dakota. “‘My enemy’s enemy is my friend’ is a low standard to start with, and it has become intolerable, at this point, for me.”

Sullivan said he also supports imposing tariffs on imported Saudi oil. He joined a call with Cramer, Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) And Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Thursday to lobby for a section 232 investigation. Cramer said he also supported this push .

Launching such a trade investigation is just one of the many additional steps Sullivan has said the federal government could take to help the struggling oil and gas sector in the United States.

In addition, Sullivan is pressing for the industrialized countries of the world in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development to fill their own strategic oil reserves, a measure which he says could withdraw 2.5 million barrels per day of the market for about three to four months. .

“If everyone, including China, completes their strategic oil reserves, it could be … an additional 250 million barrels on the world market,” he said.

Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette and other members of the Trump administration are working on easing financial regulations for the oil sector to prevent a wave of bankruptcies, according to Sullivan.

A series of changes that were made last week to the Federal Reserve’s Main Street program to make it more accessible to a wider range of businesses are “clearly reflecting on what we are advocating” to help the industry energy, “Sullivan,” he added, adding that he continues to find out “if it does the trick” to help businesses.

Cramer said these changes “will likely be able to capture some businesses that previously would not have been captured”, but additional flexibility will likely be needed to allow small producers to restructure their debt to survive.

Sullivan said he has spoken to Trump repeatedly about the problems and that the administration remains closely focused on how to help the struggling sector.

“It was unequivocally the sector of the American economy that drove us out of our last recession,” said Sullivan. “I think we will still need this type of dynamism in this sector. I can tell you that the president and his team are very, very focused. “