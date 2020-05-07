Florian Schneider-Esleben, co-founder of the pioneers of electronic music Kraftwerk, dies at 73

Florian Schneider-Esleben, co-founder of German pioneers of electronic music Kraftwerk, has died, the Sony label announced on Wednesday. He was 73 years old.

Citing group founder Ralf Huetter, Sony said Schneider-Esleben was suffering from cancer, reported the German news agency dpa.

Schneider-Esleben and Huetter started working together in 1968. In 1970, they founded the Kling-Klang-Studio in Düsseldorf and launched Kraftwerk.

Florian Schneider in 2015.

Schneider-Esleben has participated in Kraftwerk albums, including Autobahn, Radio-Activity, Trans-Europe Express, The Man-Machine and Tour de France. He left Kraftwerk in 2008.

Kraftwerk won a Lifetime Achievement Grammy in 2014.

Tributes flock to musicians, including Gary Kemp of the Spandau Ballet and Orchestral Maneuvers in the Dark.


Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/news/florian-schneider-esleben-died-kraftwerk-co-founder-dead-age-73-cause-of-death-cancer/

