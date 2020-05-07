FCC Hits Sinclair Broadcasting With Record $ 48 Million Fine

Federal Communications Commission fined Sinclair Broadcast Group $ 48 million – the biggest financial penalty in FCC history in 86 years – as part of an agreement to resolve several suspected practice investigations of the society.

In addition to paying the record fine, the Maryland group of television stations also agreed to adhere to “a strict compliance plan.” In return, the government will suspend three investigations into Sinclair’s practices.

One of the inquiries was to determine whether Sinclair had negotiated “in good faith” with the pay television providers. Another looked at Sinclair’s “failure” to properly disclose the sponsor of some of his shows to viewers.

In 2017, the FCC criticized Sinclair for organizing promotions that appeared in its news reports without any warning. The agency fined Sinclair $ 13.4 million that year for failing to identify sponsored content broadcast on its television channels. This fine was included in the new regulation.

The fine imposed on Sinclair on Wednesday was double the amount paid by Univision Communications in 2007 to resolve a complaint regarding the broadcast of children’s soap operas in lieu of educational programs.

FCC President Ajit Pai said on Wednesday that he would not recommend revoking the licenses for Sinclair television stations, a move promoted by some of his political rivals. Such a decision would have been devastating.

Sinclair’s trade deals were examined in its 2017-2018 takeover bid for Tribune Media, a formerly large group of television stations that included KTLA-TV Channel 5 in Los Angeles and WGN-TV in Chicago. President Trump supported the deal, but the FCC told Sinclair it would have to divest certain properties as a condition for obtaining approval.

Sinclair then designed arrangements to circumvent the limits on the number of television channels that a single company can own.

Sinclair had offered to transfer WGN to a limited partnership but still retained control of the station’s operations. Sinclair also said it would sell the Tribune stations in Dallas and Houston to another company, but that this buyer had pre-existing commercial ties to Sinclair.

“Sinclair’s conduct in trying to merge with Tribune was completely unacceptable,” FCC president Ajit Pai said in a statement on Wednesday. (Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)

The FCC backed away from the deals, saying Sinclair did not “fully disclose the facts” regarding the planned sales of three television stations. This proposed merger collapsed when Tribune Media sued Sinclair for $ 1 billion. The Tribune television stations have since been sold to Nexstar Media.

“Sinclair’s conduct in its attempt to merge with Tribune was completely unacceptable,” Pai said in a statement on Wednesday. “Today’s penalty, as well as the failure of the Sinclair / Tribune transaction, should serve as a cautionary tale to other licensees who seek commission approval for a transaction in the future.”

In a statement, Chris Ripley, managing director of Sinclair Broadcast Group, said the company was “pleased with the resolution announced today by the FCC and moving forward.” We thank FCC staff for their diligence in reaching this resolution. Sinclair is committed to continuing to interact constructively with all of its regulatory bodies to ensure full compliance with applicable laws, rules and regulations. “

This year, Sinclair and Nexstar (who took over the Tribune litigation) settled the 2018 lawsuit. Sinclair has agreed to pay Nexstar $ 60 million and turn over its television station in Lexington, Kentucky.

An FCC spokesperson said Wednesday that a copy of the Sinclair consent decree would not be immediately available.

Nexstar declined to comment.

The Los Angeles Times and Tribune were part of the same company until 2014.