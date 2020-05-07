EA sinks, Activision soars as coronavirus keeps everyone inside

Video game publishers EA and Activision largely beat earnings estimates on Tuesday, but their actions went in opposite directions on their future forecasts.

Activision ended Monday up over 6% after predicting that players would continue to turn to free games like its popular mega “Call of Duty: Warzone” due to the financial impact of the coronavirus. EA, on the other hand, saw its shares fall 3.5% after expressing uncertainty about the impact that the lack of real-world sports could have on the sales of its renowned franchises like “FIFA” and “Madden NFL”.

“We don’t know – because there is no precedent for this – what will happen in the long term if one of the sporting seasons is further delayed,” EA Financial Director Blake Jorgensen said on Tuesday. triggering the dive. “But we think all we are seeing right now, especially in eSports, is that we can be a huge factor in helping people socialize and do what they love in the sports they love.”

Video game sales in the United States have surged in the past two months, as the virus closed the country and forced millions of people inside their homes, with sales in March reaching their highest level for more of a decade. And the Activision and EA revenue reports on Monday bear witness to this.

EA posted adjusted earnings of $ 1.31 per share during the year, bringing estimates of 97 cents per share, on net reserves of $ 1.21 billion.

EA’s live sales for the quarter were $ 832 million, up about 17% from a year ago, the company said. Activision posted an adjusted earnings per share of 76 cents, exploding estimates of 38 cents on net bookings of $ 1.52 billion, against a forecast of $ 1.32 billion.

But EA’s 2021 budget forecast fell short of analysts’ expectations, in part due to concern over live sports, while Activision raised its 2020 adjusted revenue forecast as players in quarantine flock to its new versions.

Many analysts expected extended home stay orders to further boost sales and engagement of video game users across all platforms, regardless of the differences between the latest versions of the companies, analyst said. by Wedbush Michael Pachter.

“I think the street doesn’t understand that Activision has new games and EA doesn’t have any,” said Pachter. “Activision had great timing for launching” Call of Duty: Mobile “in October and” Warzone “in March.”