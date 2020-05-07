Does Trump think he can just bluff the coronavirus?

For the publisher: Our captain of state therefore telegraphed his intention to sail in an ice floe of icebergs at full speed, ignoring the wishes of the majority of governors who do not want it. (“The White House could close its coronavirus task force this month”, May 5)

Many years ago, Herman Kahn wrote about the optimal strategy in the chicken game: “The” skillful “player can get into the car while drunk, throwing bottles of whiskey out the window to make everyone understand the world how drunk he is. He wears very dark glasses, so it is obvious that he sees little or nothing. As soon as the car reaches a high speed, he takes the wheel and throws it out the window. “

Seems familiar? But there is only one catch. Trump may think he can bluff his critics, but they are not his real opponent. He wants to play chicken with a virus.

The virus did not receive the memo. He cannot read the memo. It can’t be amazed.

John Morgan, La Cañada Flintridge

..

For the publisher: Our country must be saved from the president. So, I have an idea: why can’t living former presidents offer to meet with Trump?

Maybe he will listen, maybe not, but the publicity of such a meeting could make him change direction. He would certainly not refuse a meeting with Presidents Carter, Bush, Clinton and Obama.

I just wish I could present this to someone who could make it happen. We need someone, anyone, to show Trump the way.

Chuck Mondrus, Northridge

..

For the publisher: Your article on the president trying to distance himself from the pandemic raises the question: why doesn’t he just do himself a favor and resign?

Gil Katen, Culver City