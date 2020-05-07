DeAira Jackson, 17, loves rugby sevens

At each stage, DeAira Jackson separates from the peloton. The 17-year-old tall and thin woman clenched her teeth between her braces. Jackson’s legs hurt as she runs the 25-meter shuttle. His lungs burn in the thin air of Colorado Springs, Colorado. At the last moment of the 30-second test, Jackson rushes to the final line, diving to the ground. His chest and stomach convulse in difficult breathing.

Standing on wobbly legs with his hands on his knees, Jackson stammers, “I did it?”

Not only did the teenager conquer the ruthless test – six sets of 30-second shuttle sprints alternating with 30 seconds rest before a three-minute rest and six more sets – Jackson was the only one among 50 prospects to reach the prescribed reference.

That’s why she’s theNext Olympic Hope. “

After being named last summer as one of the six winners in season 3 of “Next Olympic Hopeful”, a TV show that identifies sports talent in the United States, Jackson began training to become a player olympic rugby sevens, a version of the sport that uses seven players per side rather than the traditional 15. She has just started her college football career at Cal State Fullerton, but the goalkeeper is already starting a second simultaneous act.

“I was thinking about after college, I could just hang up on the crampons and be done, but rugby has arrived,” said Jackson, who signed up for Fullerton early in the spring term and will start his first football season year in the fall. “This is what I want to do. This is my next step.”

Giving talented athletes a second option is the goal of “Next Olympic Hope,” said Scott Riewald, senior director of high performance projects for the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee. Production for the show’s fourth season was slated to start in April, but has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Last year Jackson saw a sponsored ad for a Team USA testing camp on Instagram. Season 3 found representatives in six sports: weightlifting, bobsleigh, rugby sevens, skeleton, rowing and cycling. Over 4,800 people applied. Only 50 made the final cut of the four-day test at the Colorado Springs Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado last July.

The finalists underwent a series of tests: vertical jump, squats and pull-ups to measure overall athletics, then sport-specific tests to see how they ranked against athletes in each of the six disciplines.

Although she never touched a rugby ball before training camp, the 6-foot Jackson was an ideal candidate for the sport. Former hedge at Rancho Cucamonga High, it delivered speed and power. His long history with a soccer goal has also given Jackson better hand-eye coordination and the ability to throw a ball.

Cal State Fullerton football goalkeeper DeAira Jackson, shown in training, made the training team for the United States Olympic rugby team. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

And, at 17, she was young.

“She has the physical ability and the physical profile to compete internationally and that is why we are investing in her,” said Emilie Bydwell, director of female high performance for USA Rugby. “In terms of grain and resilience, it also has it. It’s just going to be like, does she fall in love with rugby? “

For Jackson, who turned 18 in March and turned his “next Olympic hope” win into two under-18 rugby training camps last year, it could have been love at first sight.

She is drawn to the creativity of the sport, she said. She likes the adrenaline rush of a good tackle. She appreciates the way the game tests its physical limits. She imagines herself in the 2024 olympics.

But knowing how much work awaits us and what proportion of Jackson’s next four years will be spent in school and football in Fullerton, Bydwell is pumping the brakes for the Paris Games. She thinks that an Olympic start in 2028 is more likely with an opportunity to replay in 2032.

Jackson has not yet played her first competitive game for Fullerton, but she is already working on a plan to balance the passions. In the fall and spring, it’s soccer, where she is “preparing for a fantastic career,” said Fullerton coach Demian Brown. During summers and winters, she will transition to rugby during stays at the USA Rugby training center in Chula Vista.

Jackson participated in rugby training camps in September and November of last year, learning the basics through exercises designed to help athletes from other sports get into rugby. She understood so quickly that she was named the starting wing for the All-American Under-18 game in December against Canada.

It was his very first competitive rugby match after just 12 days of training.

“I didn’t mean to spoil or wobble, but I still thought, ‘Let me go have fun,’ and that’s what I did,” said Jackson.

Cal State Fullerton goaltender DeAira Jackson knows she has a lot to learn in rugby. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Jackson was scheduled to participate in another rugby tournament in May, but was devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The opportunity would have been a good benchmark for Jackson, Bydwell said before the virus epidemic. The tournament would have been a specific event for seven, giving participants an experience of the fast paced Olympic version of the sport. The December match was the traditional 15-player form.

The pandemic also cost Jackson an opportunity to look at the different styles and strategies of play during the 2020 Olympics, which have now been postponed to 2021. It would have been a way to “expand my knowledge,” said she declared.

Jackson recognizes that she still has a lot to learn about the sport; she recently learned that there were set pieces in rugby, as there are in football, after play stoppages. But she knows enough about rugby to know that it is for her.

“Once you’ve actually played it, it’s a world unto itself,” said Jackson. “Nothing can compare to this. … It’s just a constant pleasure for me. “