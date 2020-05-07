Chemical gas leak in Indian factory leaves 8 dead and nearly 1,000 sick

HYDERABAD, India – A chemical gas escaped from an industrial plant in southern India early Thursday, leaving people who find it difficult to breathe and collapse on the streets as they try to flee. At least eight people were killed and nearly 1,000 suffered from breathing difficulties and other reactions.

Administrator Vinay Chand said several people passed out on the road and were rushed to hospital in Vishakhapatnam, a city in Andhra Pradesh state. Among the dead was an 8-year-old girl.

Police Commissioner R.K. Meena said that one person died while falling into a village well while fleeing the plant, and another died after jumping from the second floor of his house to escape. The rest died in hospital.

He also said that nearly 100 people hospitalized were in stable condition without threatening their lives. The gas leak at the factory was stopped and the air was clear, he added.

Synthetic chemical styrene escaped from the LG Polymers plant, which workers were preparing to restart after it closed when the coronavirus closed, Chand said. The gas leaked after a fire broke out and has since been extinguished, he said.

Nearly 1,000 people in a 3-kilometer (1.8-mile) area complained of breathing difficulties and a burning sensation in the eyes, he said.

Authorities have deployed 25 ambulances to transport the sick to hospitals and others far from the accident site.

Meena said that nearly 3,000 people had been evacuated from a village near the factory.

Television footage showed people lying on the streets after they collapsed while trying to flee.

An eyewitness said there was total panic as a mist-like gas enveloped the area. “People ran out of steam at home and tried to run away. The darkness added to the confusion, “he told a TV station. His name was not given by the chain.

Srijana Gummala, the local municipal commissioner, said that water has been sprayed in the area to minimize the impact of the gas. “Thanks to the public address system, we ask people to use wet masks,” he said.

India imposed a nationwide strict ban on March 25 to control the spread of the coronavirus. The measures were relaxed on Monday, allowing neighborhood stores and manufacturing units to reopen to resume economic activity.

India has so far reported nearly 50,000 cases of the virus with 14,183 recovered and 1,694 deaths.