Charles Barkley fears his Michael Jordan flaw will never end

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley were good friends despite some heated field battles while the two were still playing.

But it was an episode in their upcoming jobs – Jordan leading the Charlotte Bobcats and Barkley criticizing him as a TNT analyst eight years ago – that caused a crack, which Barkley doesn’t see thawing anytime soon.

“The guy was like a brother to me, filming, 20 years old,” Barkley said Tuesday on the “Waddle and Silvy Show” on ESPN 1000 in Chicago. “At least 20 years. And I do it, I feel sadness. But for me, he is still the best basketball player of all time. I only wish him the best. But, there is nothing I can do about it, my brother. “

When asked if there was any hope that their relationship would return, Barkley was not optimistic.

“Oh, he got my number,” said Barkley. “He can call me.”

Barkley was on the same radio show in Chicago in 2012 when he assessed Jordan’s poor performance as co-owner and chief operating officer of basketball for the Bobcats.

The Hall of Fame forward, whose Suns lost in Barkley’s MVP season to Jordan’s Bulls in the 1993 NBA Finals, still believes his comments weren’t too offensive.

“The thing that bothered me the most about all of this, I don’t think I said that badly,” said Barkley. “I’m almost sure I said“Even if I love Michael, until he stops hiring them and his best friends, he will never succeed as general manager.” And I remember pretty much word for word that I said it. And what really pissed me off later was that Phil Jackson said exactly the same thing. “

Jordan has not spoken to him since, said Barkley.

Since Jordan became involved with the Bobcats (now the Hornets) in 2006, the franchise has only made the playoffs three times – their only three winning seasons in that period.

Barkley thinks he was just doing his job and that he was being honest, he said that other friends would not do it.

“Look, if you’re famous, and Michael at one point was the most famous person in the world, everyone around you is on the payroll or lets you buy drinks and dinner and fly in your private jet, “said Barkley. “Very few of your friends will be honest with you. And it’s very difficult for any celebrity, but especially for someone of his stature.

“But I thought that was one of the reasons why we were great friends. “I can ask Charles anything and I know he will give me a direct answer.” But part of my job [as an analyst] because I can’t go to TV and say “Another CEO sucks” and then just because Michael is like a brother to me: “He does a fantastic job.” It would be wrong. “