Carmelo Anthony bottomed out during NBA exile

No NBA team was certain Carmelo Anthony could help them, leaving the healthy 35-year-old out of action for more than a year. Meanwhile, the All-Star 10 times raised the same doubts.

“I don’t think anyone will understand what I went through emotionally to get through and to be where I am today,” said the Trail Blazers forward on The WRTS of The Uninterrupted: After Party chat. “I’m talking about questioning myself. I’m talking about mentally wanting to give up.

“I hit rock bottom emotionally, and I had to rebuild myself – mostly by myself – to get to where I am today so I can tell this story.”

Playing only 10 games for the Rockets before his November 2018 release, Anthony was eventually traded to the Bulls, who quickly gave up on the former scoring champion. Just two years earlier, Anthony was a Knicks star player and still recognized as one of the most talented players in the league.

But for most of 2019, the heavy play of isolation from the aging striker was seen as a poor fit in most offensive systems, with Anthony’s need to have the ball in his hands considered potentially limiting the progression of young teammates.

“If I ever write a book, this chapter will be highlighted,” said Anthony. “I mean, you have to think – and I’m just going to give a full year span in a quick sense. I’m going from New York, playing for the stars, averaging 22, 23 [points] at the Eastern Conference, dealing with everything I took care of out of court, organizational structure, everything I took care of in New York.

“… Traded the day before media day at OKC. Go to OKC, really like it, didn’t work for some reason, go to Houston the next year to play [10] Games. The first time I leave the bench in 15 years. Already. So it was an adjustment for me. Leading to a year off. “

Finally, Portland took a flight on November 19, signing the American team’s best scorer of all time on an unsecured one-year contract. Anthony quickly proved that he still had a place in the league, averaging 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds, while shooting 37.1% on 3 points in 50 games with the Blazers.

“So this season will always be one of the most significant chapters in all history [that I tell]Said Anthony.