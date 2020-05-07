Capitals Brendan Leipsic sorry for `` misogynistic '' comments on Instagram

The NHL was closed due to the coronavirus, but that did not prevent one of its players from getting into hot water on social networks.

Washington Capitals striker Brendan Leipsic was forced to apologize Wednesday after images of vulgar and insulting messages from his Instagram account surfaced on social media.

Images of Leipsic’s private messages in an Instagram group conversation that included Jack Rodewald of the Florida Panthers, which have not been independently confirmed, include misogynistic and profane language.

The screenshots can be seen in full via this thread on Twitter.

Leipsic said in his apologies on Twitter that his friend’s Instagram account was hacked, but admitted that it was part of the crude between the two NHL players.

“I recognize how inappropriate and offensive these comments are and I sincerely apologize to everyone for my actions,” said the Leipsic press release. “I am committed to learning from this and to becoming a better person by taking the time to determine how to move forward responsibly and meaningfully. I am really sorry.”

The NHL also sent a statement condemning Leipsic’s actions.

“The National Hockey League strongly condemns the misogynistic and reprehensible remarks made by Brendan Leipsic and Jack Rodewald during a private group conversation that surfaced on social media,” the statement said. “There is no place in our League for such statements, attitudes and behaviors, whatever the forum. We will discuss this inexcusable conduct with the clubs and players concerned. “

The Capitals also issued the following statement to the Washington Post: “We are aware of Brendan Leipsic’s unacceptable and offensive comments during a private conversation on social media. We will deal with this matter internally. “