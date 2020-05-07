Camriots’ lack of interest in Cam Newton is now linked to Josh McDaniels

It has been almost two months since the Carolina Panthers authorized quarterback Cam Newton to find a new team, but the triple Pro Bowl flagger is still unemployed in the NFL.

And when Tom Brady announced his departure from the Patriots, many believed that New England would be an ideal landing place for Newton, who had been given permission to seek a trade before finally being released. Aside from the independent player’s injury history and the Pats’ cap space, there would be a definite reason why Newton will likely never be a Patriot.

Athletic reported that Patriots’ offense coordinator Josh McDaniels was not “necessarily at the top” of Newton, Auburn’s top pick in 2011, when he spoke to the Panthers about their head coaching positions – who finally went to Matt Rhule – this off-season.

Many took note of the praise Newton received from Belichick in 2017, when Newton led the Panthers to 11-5 and a playoff appearance. But New England has only $ 1 million of ceiling space and, according to several reports, is “invested in Jarrett Stidham”, which the organization drafted in the fourth round last year.

The Patriots reaffirmed this investment when they chose not to write a quarterback in this year’s project.

Newton turns 31 later this month, but his accolades still make him an attractive option. He was the league’s quintessential player and attacking player of the year in 2015 and was named offensive rookie of the year in 2011.

It would also have little interest in serving as a backup. Athletic said Newton preferred to wait for an injury and become a replacement rather than settle for a replacement role.