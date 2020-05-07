Burning property: the great Roberto Alomar baseball sells a mansion in Florida

The pandemic market has not lived up to the Baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar, who has just sold his magnificent palace in Tampa, Florida, for $ 4 million.

Located in a closed country club community, the 3.4-acre estate focuses on a huge 18,700-square-foot mansion approached by a palm-lined driveway. Columns and a fountain set a majestic tone, leading to a hotel-style lobby with wood-paneled walls and shades of black and white under 32-foot ceilings.

The color palette continues through the elegant living spaces, which include two kitchens, a formal dining room, a cigar room, a wine cellar, a cinema and a brightly colored playroom. A spectacular office is lined with glass.

1/19 The spacious hall. (Fast Pix Tours) 2/19 The home. (Fast Pix Tours) 3/19 The living room. (Fast Pix Tours) 4/19 The dining room. (Fast Pix Tours) 5/19 The family room. (Fast Pix Tours) 6/19 Entrance. (Fast Pix Tours) 7/19 The kitchen. (Fast Pix Tours) 8/19 The master bedroom. (Fast Pix Tours) 9/19 Closet. (Fast Pix Tours) ten/19 Office. (Fast Pix Tours) 11/19 Theater. (Fast Pix Tours) 12/19 The game room. (Fast Pix Tours) 13/19 The indoor pool. (Fast Pix Tours) 14/19 The swimming pool. (Fast Pix Tours) 15/19 The basketball court. (Fast Pix Tours) 16/19 The backyard. (Fast Pix Tours) 17/19 The patio. (Fast Pix Tours) 18/19 The exterior. (Fast Pix Tours) 19/19 The alley. (Fast Pix Tours)

Two stairs and an elevator run through the floor plan, leading up to a master suite with a two-story closet, a steam shower, a 100-inch TV, and one of five fireplaces. In total, there are nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

Elsewhere, there are two swimming pools, one indoor and one outdoor. The interior nails on a spa, while the complex-style exterior is powered by a fountain and has a solar shelf. A series of lounges, dining rooms and fireplaces fill the rest of the property, which also includes a basketball court, an underground trampoline and a pond.

Dianne Martin of Century 21 Affiliated held the listing. Karen Hegemeier and Jackie Diaz of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer, according to a statement from the brokerage.

Originally from Puerto Rico, Alomar has played almost everywhere outside Florida during his 17-year career, including stints with the Padres, Orioles, Indians, Mets, White Sox, Diamondbacks and the Blue Jays, which he led to two consecutive Worlds. Series titles in 1992 and 1993. He retired in 2005, 12 times All-Star and 10 times Gold Glove Award, and the 52-year-old was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011.