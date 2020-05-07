Barack and Michelle Obama headline series of virtual alumni events

President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will participate in several virtual start events for high school and college graduate students who are unable to attend the ceremonies in person due to the Coronavirus pandemic, including a prime time event to be broadcast simultaneously on major broadcast networks and social media platforms.

“I have always loved joining the early days – the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we cannot meet in person this year, Michelle and I are delighted to celebrate the 2020 national promotion and to recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones, “Obama said in a Tweeter Tuesday morning.

Obama’s office said in a statement that start-up activities will begin with a live event in the afternoon of May 16 to honor graduates of historically black colleges and universities (HBCU). Obama will deliver a speech for the program, which will include appearances from “a mix of celebrities, athletes and executives.”

In the evening, Mr. Obama will speak with students and speak at the “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020” event, organized by the XQ Institute, the LeBron James Family Foundation and the Entertainment Industry Foundation.

The prime-time special will be broadcast on ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox and will feature “artists, athletes, musicians, novice speakers, influencers and cultural icons” [who] will show their support with performances and messages featuring students, teachers and their families from coast to coast, “said his website.

In one Tweeter announcing the event, NBA star LeBron James told students that “they have all worked so hard in the past four years and deserve the best start we can make to you and your family” James opened a school for low-income students in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, in 2018.

Class of 2020, I told you guys, we are working on something special and we have an incredible update… THE GOAT @Barack Obama!!! You have all worked so hard in the past four years and deserve the best start we can give to you and your family. 🙏🏾 May 16 @GradTogether pic.twitter.com/kQeX6sK9Ml – LeBron James (@KingJames) May 5, 2020

On June 6, YouTube will host “Dear Class of 2020”, with opening remarks by Mr. Obama and the former first lady. Other contributors to the event include activist Malala Yousafzai, former Defense Secretary Bob Gates, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys and Kerry Washington.

President Trump should deliver a start address for the American Military Academy at West Point, New York, in June. A thousand students will be brought back to the military academy to attend the ceremony, which has raised concerns about the spread of the virus and the safety of students.

Last week, key military leaders defended their decision to organize a graduation ceremony in person at West Point.

“We can’t telecommute to fight,” General James McConville, chief of the military staff, told Pentagon journalists when asked about the decision.