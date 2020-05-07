Bankruptcy of J.Crew Generates Profits for Takeover Company

J.Crew filed for bankruptcy this week after years of poor sales, but the buyout company that bought it nearly a decade ago still made substantial profits, according to public and internal documents reviewed by The Post.

Texas-based TPG, led by billionaires David Bonderman and Jim Coulter, made a fortune with the preppy retailer using various financial tactics – including charging the business to buy and manage it – even if the business deteriorated regularly under his supervision, the documents show.

The $ 72 billion firm bought J.Crew for $ 3 billion alongside then-CEO Mickey Drexler and private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners in 2011, when the first lady in the business Michelle Obama was seen wearing her clothes. Over the next nine years, TPG appears to have taken nearly $ 100 million in fees from a $ 33 million investment – a return three times its money, according to public and confirmed documents.

Although he led the deal, TPG contributed only a fraction of the $ 1.3 billion down payment required to close the deal. He did so by forcing only 5% of his share of the $ 650 million payment, or about $ 32.5 million, according to a 2014 fund document. He raised the rest of the $ 650 million from its investors, including public and local pension funds.

The company then billed investors who contributed to the investment of $ 650 million up to 1.5% annually for the first six years of an investment, or $ 58.5 million, and 0.75 % a year for the rest of the life of the fund, or $ 14.7 million, according to media reports. . This represents costs of $ 73.2 million as J.Crew went from declining profitability to losses that lasted six consecutive years during TPG’s reign.

Even before the coronavirus forced J.Crew to close 500 stores in March, J.Crew posted a net loss of $ 78.8 million for the year ended February 1 in the middle of a slump in sales and $ 1.7 billion in debt on its books.

Part of the problem, said Jane Hali, managing director of investment research firm Jane Hali & Associates, was that the retailer had not responded to changing customer tastes.

“They were very good in career attire and casual. You could get tops and skirts. But people no longer dress to go to work. You can wear jeans and they haven’t made the change. “

The company’s massive debt, which was only compounded by aggressive expansion plans from its new owners, made it more difficult to switch to new clothing lines, added Hali.

“With the volume of business they were doing, why not cut expenses? And they had the ability to do it. The high annual fees she was required to pay to her private equity owners did not help matters, she said.

Indeed, as part of the 2011 acquisition, J.Crew had to pay a minimum of $ 8 million in annual fees to monitor his own business, according to public documents – or $ 74 million, including $ 2 million additional dollars paid in 2019. TPG, as well as Leonard Green, also billed J.Crew a one-time transaction fee of $ 35 million when the company was purchased, according to public documents.

These costs total $ 109 million. Although it is not clear how much money was invested in TPG against Leonard Green, TPG gave 65% of its stake to its investors, according to the industry publication Private Equity International. Assuming TPG shared the $ 109 million with Leonard Green, he would have walked away with around $ 19 million.

Added to this, TPG’s total transportation appears to be around $ 92 million.

TPG objected to The Post’s calculations without providing details. “This analysis makes significant anomalies and many incorrect assumptions about the structure of our investment, the management process and the economic arrangement with our investors.”

Drexler, which had made $ 300 million when it sold J.Crew in 2011, would not have shared these costs, which tend to be reserved for private equity players. He did, however, invest $ 100 million of his money in the takeover of TPG – and likely lost everything, as bankruptcies usually wipe out shareholders.

J.Crew plans to exit bankruptcy after its lenders and bondholders have swapped their debt for an 82% stake in the reorganized company.

Drexler, who stepped down as president of the company last year, couldn’t be reached immediately for comment.