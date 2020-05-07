Astronomers discover the closest black hole to Earth – and you can see it with the naked eye

Astronomers have discovered a new black hole, and it’s practically in our backyard. Researchers say the black hole is only 1,000 light years from Earth – closer to our solar system than any other found to date.

1000 light years may seem far away, but on a cosmic scale, it’s incredibly close. In comparison, Sagittarius A *, the infamous supermassive black hole in the center of the Milky Way, more than 25,000 light years away, and the first black hole to be captured on camera is 55 million light years away, in a completely different galaxy.

1000 light years are so close that astronomers say that the two stars dancing around the black hole can be seen with the naked eye on a clear night in the southern hemisphere. The star system is the first of its kind to be visible in this way.

The black hole, which has a mass four times that of the sun, is located in a system called HR 6819, in the constellation of Telescopium, according to research published Wednesday in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics. Researchers tracked the system using the 2.2-meter MPG / ESO telescope at European Southern Observatoryde la Silla in Chile.

The impression of this artist shows the orbits of objects in the triple HR 6819 system. This system is composed of an inner binary with a star (orbit in blue) and a newly discovered black hole (orbit in red), as well as a third object, another star, on a larger orbit (also in blue). ESO / L. Calçada



When the team began their research, astronomers were not looking for a black hole. Instead, they were interested in studying double star systems and were shocked when a previously unknown third body was spotted in HR 6819 – making it a triple star system.

Unlike most black holes, which can be spotted when they interact violently with their surroundings, the only one found in HR 6819 appears truly black, making it completely invisible. The team could only detect and search for it by studying the 40-day deformed orbit of one of its companion stars, which is close but not close enough to be sucked.

“An invisible object with a mass at least four times that of the Sun can only be a black hole,” said ESO co-author and scientist Thomas Rivinius in a statement. Press release on the results.

We don’t know much about the possible black holes scattered throughout our galaxy – astronomers have only spotted a few dozen to date. But the discovery of this black hole could give a glimpse of the locations of the others hidden in the Milky Way.

In fact, astronomers estimate that there could be hundreds of millions of undiscovered black holes.

“There must be hundreds of millions of black holes, but we know very little about them. Knowing what to look for should put us in a better position to find them,” said Rivinius. ESO astronomer and co-author Dietrich Baade added that the discovery of a black hole in a triple system so close to Earth indicates that it is only “the tip of an exciting iceberg”.

And the researchers already have their first track. They believe that another system, called LB-1, could also be a three-star system, but further observations are needed to confirm their suspicions.

“By finding and studying them, we can learn a lot about the formation and evolution of these rare stars which start their life with more than eight times the mass of the Sun and end in an explosion of supernova which leaves behind a black hole, “said Marianne Heida, co-author and ESO postdoctoral fellow.