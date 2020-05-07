Aaron Sabato, hitting in the backyard, could be the first round of the MLB draft

It’s like it used to be in the Sabato house.

At all hours of the day, you can hear the bat on the ball, the ball being crushed in the net. The new coronavirus pandemic has ended Aaron Sabato’s second year season in North Carolina prematurely, but that can’t stop him from working.

A decade after Ted Sabato surprised his family by building a $ 5,000 batting cage in the backyard of his Rye Brook home, it has become particularly practical, allowing Aaron, a very influential prospect and his older brother Teddy, to remain vigilant.

“I have nothing but time right now,” said Aaron in a telephone interview with The Post. “It gives me an advantage.”

This cage and the work ethic that Aaron gained from 6 feet 2 inches and 230 pounds is why the first base player is in such an enviable position, as a potential first choice in the 2020 MLB Draft. next month. after he was named Collegiate Baseball’s Colombian Rookie of the Year last spring. He led the Tar Heels in batting average (.343), hits (79), doubles (25), RBI (63) and percentage of hits (.696) while establishing a school record for most home runs by a freshman with 18. He is ranked 35th among all prospects eligible for the draft by Baseball America and 41st by MLB Pipeline

“Devastating, he couldn’t repeat what he did last year,” said his brother Teddy, junior pitcher in red shirt for Manhattan College, who started his career in North Carolina.

This is where the cage comes in. Ted, a baseball player himself at the time at Mercy College, saw something special about the two sons at a young age, which is why he built the batting cage. He wanted to give them every chance to excel.

When he started taking his first steps, the family was not sure what he was building. He wanted to keep it a secret.

“My wife was getting happy, thinking that I was going to put a swimming pool,” he recalls laughing.

Soon, it became apparent that Valerie Sabato would be disappointed, even if she also used it a lot as a still active softball player. Her sons were delighted. Instead of playing video games, their free time was spent in the cage. When the rain canceled games or training, they could always get extra work. During the winter, Ted cleared the snow to be able to strike.

“Do you want to be good?” he would ask them. “You have to get ahead of the curve. We have a field here. “

“They’ll say I’m relentless,” said Ted.

Aaron, 20, often played in age on Teddy’s teams, more than standing up to children two or three years older. But it wasn’t until he really diversified and started playing with the Georgia-based 5 Star Baseball travel team (then called Chain Baseball) that his talent became unquestionable. Andy Burress, the program director, saw him hit a monster home run and looked for it. All this summer, Aaron has lived with Burress in Georgia, and by the time he returned for his second year of high school, Teddy could see a clear difference.

“We had seven Division I players on my [high school] team and I didn’t see the kids hitting the ball like [him]Said Teddy, 22. “I went to university and now my brother is [high school] junior. Again, he hits baseball out of the park and the ball hits his bat so hard. This is not normal. Children don’t do that. “

That’s what earned Aaron a scholarship to play baseball in North Carolina and made him such an intriguing prospect, a player a scout in the league compared to Mets hitter Pete Alonso. He showed the exit speed to prove it.

The summer before his final year of high school at the Perfect Game National Showcase Event, he broke Bryce Harper’s record with a ball hit at 103 mph. In his first year at North Carolina, he homed in at 114 mph which reached 436 feet.

“There are similarities in how you rate them. They are very similar, ”said the scout. “He has the most power in the draft.”

The shortened season, however, could hurt him, said the scout, as he hadn’t played at all last summer due to an injury and really only had one year of college baseball to assess. It is a heavy project, which could work in its favor. Sabato could also return to school if his financial demands were not met.

“If it suits me and my family perfectly, it is definitely something I will do,” he said of becoming a pro.

For now, Aaron has said he is excited about what lies ahead, the daily backyard workouts with his brother and father, meeting the family and, in five weeks, the draft. Her world could change forever. Her lifelong dreams can come true.

“It’s a bit difficult to believe I’m in this position,” said Aaron, a Yankees fan who grew up idolizing Alex Rodriguez. “It’s something I’ve always wanted all my life.”

Addition of his father: “I always pinch myself.”

This journey really began a decade ago, when his father took his first steps in the backyard. The batting cage provided an opportunity for Aaron, instilling the determination and work ethic that remained with him.

“This is probably the best thing I have done,” said Ted.