White House could shut down coronavirus task force this month

Although the coronavirus pandemic is far from over, the White House plans to downsize the task force guiding the federal government response and turn the responsibility to individual agencies, a move to move President Trump away from decisions potentially unpopular public health as it shifts its focus on the economy and its re-election.

Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday that the high-level task force, which has published guidelines on social distancing and has directly informed the president since January, could conclude in the coming weeks and transfer its work to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other agencies.

“I think we are starting to view the Memorial Day window, the window in early June, as a time when we could start coming back for our agencies to start managing – start managing our national response in a more traditional way” said Pence. told reporters.

Task force has met less frequently in recent days, Trump, after sharply declining approval rates, has stopped televised briefings with Pence, public health officials and others members of the group responsible for tracing the course of administration in the coronavirus crisis. .

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases and a crucial member of the task force, seemed caught off guard by the decision, initially rejecting the reports for confirmation by Pence soon after.

Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, who leads the White House response team, have sometimes gently corrected Trump’s erroneous medical advice, including his dangerous suggestion that injecting household disinfectant could cure COVID-19 , and they dissuaded him from lifting the housekeeping guidelines by Easter. Polls show they are much more reliable than the president.

Trump left Washington area Tuesday for the first time since March to visit a factory in Phoenix that produces protective masks. He wore glasses for the factory tour but did not wear a mask when he visited a state that reported its deadliest day of the pandemic this week, with 33 deaths on Monday.

Asked about plans to close the White House task force, Trump promised “something in a different form”, but suggested that his work was done. He seemed impatient to get on with an economic message, saying that the country “is now in the next phase of our battle”.

“We did what was right and now we are reopening our country,” he said.

The group’s plan to dismantle has caused immediate concern by some public health officials, who argue that the lack of a clear central authority has hampered the country’s response to a disease that has already killed more than 71,000 Americans.

“The concept that we could declare victory prematurely is dangerous from a public health perspective,” said Dr. Chris Beyrer, director of the Johns Hopkins training program in HIV epidemiology and prevention science.

“The lifting of the restrictions too early while community transmission is still in progress could lead to a global prolongation of the epidemic in the United States and the loss of more American lives and jobs,” he said.

Jeremy Konyndyk, who led the Ebola response abroad for the Obama administration, noted that infections were increasing outside of New York, while testing and equipment needs were still not being met. The greatest growth in cases is among those unable to maintain distance – in prisons and long-term care facilities and high-risk job sites.

Konyndyk compared the White House’s willingness to portray the end of the crisis to the infamous appearance of President George W. Bush’s aircraft carrier under a “Mission Accomplished” banner in May 2003, while the war in Iraq was years after its completion, a mistake that haunted his presidency. .

“The abandoned mission is more like him,” Konyndyk said of the Trump administration. “I am stunned by the progress they could cite that would justify something other than doubling. Fire always burns where it still finds oxygen and we are about to give it much more oxygen. “

Robert Hecht, who teaches global health policy and epidemiology at Yale University, said that a White House-related task force should be kept in place to transmit presidential leadership in a “serious crisis” . Its dissolution weakens the ability of Fauci, Birx and other public health officials to align their judgments with economic decisions, he said.

“Perhaps that is why the president and [vice president] want to dissolve it – to reduce the profile and influence of the honest and cautious messages from Fauci and Birx, so that Trump can inject his “Happy Time Tunes” without any dissenting voice, “he said.

Trump has sought in recent weeks to transfer responsibility to governors and mayors to begin lifting the lock orders that have halted the U.S. economy and undermined his candidacy for re-election.

With Trump increasingly urging states to reopen, governors and mayors have begun to publish a contradictory patchwork of guidelines, with some states being stranded for weeks to come and others starting to open beaches, businesses and parks.

The President has given mixed signals, attacking Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, for refusing to relax his state home order and then blasting Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican , after he became the first to lift the restrictions.

Trump has also repeatedly signaled that despite the contrary data, the worst of the pandemic has passed – and that it deserves merit.

“People are starting to feel good now,” said Trump in a interview Monday with the New York Post in which he also said, “the only thing the pandemic has taught us is that I was right.”

The poll paints a different picture. From 63% to 29%, Americans are more concerned with lifting the restrictions too quickly than not quickly enough, according to one Monmouth University survey published Tuesday.

He also showed that the president’s approval rate dropped to 43%, of which 51% disapproved of his job performance. He revealed that 55% of Americans think Trump was “largely inconsistent” in his press briefings.

Capitol Hill lawmakers are eager to call Fauci and other members of the task force to testify under oath of the administration’s response. The White House initially said that Fauci was too busy to attend a Democrat-led House hearing, but Trump offered another reason on Tuesday.

“The house is a group of Trump haters,” he said.

He added, “Frankly, they want our situation to be unsuccessful, which means death. Which means death. And our situation will be successful. “

Trump has said he plans to allow Fauci to testify before a Senate committee controlled by the Republicans.

The president’s visit to the Honeywell International mask production line in Phoenix had all the hallmarks of a Trump campaign rally. He castigated his 2016 state victory, congratulated a re-election senator, and several people, some dressed in Trump 2020 gear, took the stage to praise him.

Perhaps the most discordant note was the familiar rally soundtrack from the speakers – Paul McCartney’s “Live and Let Die”.