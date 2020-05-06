Watch the official trailer for the new Netflix comedy series “Space Force” starring Steve Carell

Steve Carell is still trying to be the best boss in the world, and perhaps now in the universe, in the new trailer for the next Netflix comedy series “Space force“The trailer shows Carell as a four-star general responsible for starting the American” Space Force “- the newly formed sixth branch of the military defended by President Trump in the real world.

The trailer begins with a meeting of military minds at the Pentagon during which General Mark Naird, Carell, is surprised by his new position as head of the Space Force.

As the wacky trailer continues, Naird doesn’t seem to be doing the job well.

“It blows, as you thought,” says an anonymous figure on the phone, as Naird walks down the halls. Later, Naird observes a massive explosion of a prototype and he is told that he is worth four new colleges, “F ***” he shouts.

Space is difficult. This is where these guys come in. Space Force with @SteveCarell premieres on May 29! pic.twitter.com/MD8LPTGp6x – Netflix is ​​a joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) May 5, 2020

And things don’t just seem to get out of hand at work. Naird’s daughter, played by Diana Silvers, tells her father while he is working that she has been suspended for having fingered a teacher.

“Brad, no break for five minutes,” shouts an exasperated Naird before closing the doors of his office. He then begins a hilarious 25-second rendition of the Beach Boys hit “Kokomo” to calm down.

The song continues to play as the cast of the stars of the series, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow, Jane Lynch and others, is presented. The trailer ends with Naird returning to training after his brief hiatus.

The highly anticipated series, co-created by Carell and creator of “The Office” Greg Daniels, will hit the streaming platform on May 29. Workplace comedy was taken directly to series early last year by Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In reality, Mr. Trump ordered the Pentagon to create a sixth branch of the US military in space in June 2018. The Space Force was formalized end of 2019, after Congress passed a $ 738 billion military bill.