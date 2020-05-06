Vanessa Bryant reveals unopened letter Kobe Bryant wrote to her before her death

Vanessa Bryant announced Tuesday that she had celebrated her birthday with a very special card from her late husband, Kobe Bryant. Tuesday was Bryant’s first birthday since Lakers legend, and their daughter Gigi died in a helicopter crash in January.

Bryant said on Instagram that she discovered the unopened letter on Monday, but wanted to wait until her birthday to open it. She said it was for “The Love of My Life” from “Tu Papi”. The couple reportedly celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary last month.

“I waited to open another letter on my birthday,” the 38-year-old wrote next to a photo of the card envelope. “It gave me something to hope for today.”

Although Bryant did not reveal the contents of the letter, she said that “the irony is that Kobe had a picture of me drawn with an angel held by an artist on the cover.”

“Missing the love of my life and my sweet little Mamacita – my comrade Taurus,” she added.

Kobe and Gigi Bryant, as well as John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan died on January 26 in the helicopter crash. They were on their way to the girls’ basketball game.

Gigi would have celebrated it 14th anniversary Friday. Last month, the WNBA named her, Alyssa and Payton, as honorary draft picks, which Bryant said “would have been a dream come true for her”.

Bryant said she was “thankful” to celebrate the day with her and the three other Kobe girls, Natalia, 17; Bianka, 3; and Capri, 10 months. “I wish we were all together,” she added.