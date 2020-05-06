U.S. military plans to develop portable coronavirus detectors

The U.S. military has launched a $ 25 million offer to accelerate the development of portable coronavirus detectors capable of identifying the first signs of the disease, according to a new report.

On Monday, the military launched a request for project proposals through its Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium – and hopes to award up to 10 contracts within a few weeks, Stars and Stripes reported. The contagion has already infected nearly 5,000 soldiers.

“There is an urgent and urgent need to develop rapid and accurate portable diagnostics to identify and isolate cases of pre-symptomatic COVID-19 and monitor / prevent the spread of the virus,” said the military proposal, according to the newspaper.

“Minimally invasive” kits should not affect the user’s daily activity – and should be able to monitor symptoms, including high temperature, difficulty breathing, antibodies to COVID-19, and molecular biomarkers indicating exposure, indicates submission.

The military is looking for existing, proven technology rather than a new system – and companies involved in development should be ready and able to produce on a large scale, depending on supply.

The military hopes the detectors could help identify those who have no symptoms and who unknowingly spread the virus, which has been a problem in the past, the newspaper reported.

“Physiological monitoring of COVID-19 positive individuals who do not yet have clear medical symptoms is an ultimate goal,” said the proposal.

Winning bidders must work to obtain all necessary FDA approvals – including emergency use authorization within the first 45 days of the contract, Nextgov.com reported.