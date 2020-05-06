Tennis governing bodies, Slam tournaments create rescue program

Professional men’s and women’s tennis tournaments, the International Tennis Federation and the four Grand Slam tournaments have created a player rescue program to support players who have been affected by the cessation of sport linked to coronavirus.

The governing bodies and the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open have raised more than $ 6 million “in support of players facing unprecedented challenges due to the impact COVID-19 “, they said in a statement. joint press release published Tuesday.

Professional tennis was suspended until July 13. Last week, eight male players organized exhibition matches at a club in Hoehr-Grenzhausen, Germany, without spectators, ball players or linesmen and with many health restrictions in effect.

The Women’s Tennis Assn. and Assn. of Tennis Professionals will administer Player Relief program payments. These payments will be shared equally between men and women. The aid will go to about 800 singles and doubles players who need financial support, the statement said, and player rankings and past earnings will be taken into account.

The collaboration between the female and male tours “is a positive demonstration of the ability of sport to come together in this time of crisis. We will continue to collaborate and monitor the support needed through tennis in order to ensure health at long term sports amid this unprecedented challenge to our way of life, and our thoughts remain with all those affected at this time, ”said their statement.