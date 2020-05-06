South Korean spy agency says no signs that Kim Jong Un has had heart surgery

There are no signs that Kim Jong Un had heart surgery when he disappeared from sight for three weeks – but the North Korean leader has cut public activity due to coronavirus problems, say lawmakers South Koreans informed by their country’s spy agency.

The reclusive despot made his first public appearance on Saturday after a three-week absence during which intense speculation swirled over his health and the future of his rogue regime.

Meanwhile, South Korean media reported that Kim was recovering from a heart procedure while CNN said that US officials were monitoring reports that he was “in grave danger” after an operation.

Members of the South Korean parliamentary intelligence committee said on Wednesday after meeting with the National Intelligence Service that the information was “baseless,” Reuters reported, citing the Yonhap news agency.

“The NIS believes that at least it has not had any cardiac surgery or surgery,” committee member Kim Byung-kee told the media. “He normally performed his duties when he was out of public view.”

He added: “At least there is no problem with heart health.”

But Kim Byung-kee noted that the leader has made only 17 public appearances so far this year, compared to an average of 50 from previous years, which the NIS has attributed to a possible coronavirus outbreak in the Kingdom Hermit.

“Kim Jong Un had focused on consolidating internal affairs such as the military and party-state meetings, and concerns about the coronaviruses further limited his public activity,” he said.

“Although North Korea maintains that there are no cases, it cannot be excluded that there is an epidemic there since they had active people-to-people exchanges with China before closing the border in late January, “added the lawmaker.