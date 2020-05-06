Sam Darnold must now prove why he is the Jets’ quarterback

Even in normal times, there would be question marks around these Adam Gase Jets. There will be a rebuilt offensive line blocking Sam Darnold, and a pair of new receivers catching passes from Sam Darnold, and possibly more holes and yards from Le’Veon Bell while coordinator Gregg Williams’ defense remains hopeful.

And that means, as he prepares to enter his third season, it’s time for Sam Darnold to be the constant, the slightest concern of the Jets, rock solid…

The quarterback of the franchise it had to be.

The celestial pilot who lifts the Jets, with his arm, with his legs, with his leadership, with the strength of his personality.

That’s what the franchise quarters – even the youngest – should do.

That’s what Patrick Mahomes did for the Super Bowl Chiefs last season, what Lamar Jackson did for the Ravens.

Mahomes and Jackson had better teams around them, but that’s not the point.

The Jets will go as Sam Darnold goes is the point.

And it’s time for Sam Darnold, a month before his 23rd birthday.

Don’t let Josh Allen’s Bills beat you in the playoffs a second time in a row.

More mono this season.

No more ghosts.

GM Joe Douglas was adamant about protection and the playmakers. Now there’s pressure on you to prove him right.

Pressuring you to make what will surely not be an elite offensive line – as happy as you are to let the rookie attack Mekhi Becton block the sun – better than average. The pressure on you to open what, on paper, still looks like a group of pedestrian receivers, and who knows if the cramped Chris Herndon will stay healthy?

“For me, it has always been about playing as hard and as good as I can, no matter what the circumstances,” said Darnold. “So on my side, nothing will change.”

Nothing should change with Darnold’s approach or mentality. He’s doing good stuff, the same guy every day and all that.

Success will not spoil it.

But it is time to succeed.

“I’m working a little bit more to the right,” said Darnold. “I have the impression that sometimes when I throw to my right, it’s my whole arm, so I tried to try to throw myself and use my body and my legs more to the right. And then, continue working on the accuracy of the deep ball is huge for me. I feel like I left some opportunities on the field last year and I’m looking to hit those shots this year. “

Darnold – 36 touchdowns and 28 interceptions in two career years, including 19-13 last season – started 26 games. He started from day one as a rookie. Here is his team. He is the leader of this team. More than ever. Virtually or otherwise.

“As I grow and mature and continue to be the quarterback of this organization,” said Darnold, “I will just continue to be the leader that I will become.”

He endured around forty 2019 for the mono and the experience hardened in retrospect.

“Anytime you go through something like this, any type of adversity, it helps you,” said Darnold.

Now he is on the other coast, isolated from his team and his teammates because of COVID-19.

“I don’t take this time for granted,” said Darnold. “Every second counts.”

Every day counts. Because Darnold can no longer throw the kind of reckless interceptions in the red zone that he threw during this defeat in Miami last November, when he threw the ball to win on the 2 yard line of the Dolphins to avoid a bag.

“There is definitely room to grow,” said Darnold. “Throughout the second half of the season, I thought I had improved on a lot. I felt like I was getting more consistent and I could be more comfortable on the offensive, so I think there is obviously room to be better this year. For me, I’m just trying to be as consistent as possible and play at a high level. “

He threw 13 touchdowns against four interceptions in the Jets’ second half 6-2.

“We definitely have the guys to be able to win soccer games,” said Darnold. “But as we see every year, it’s about putting it all together.”

And as we see every year, this is the quarterback of the franchise, more than anyone else, putting it all together.