Sam Darnold looking forward to second-half Jets push

On Tuesday, there was no playoff proclamation from Sam Darnold.

The Jets quarterback did a 15-minute Zoom conference with the media, but chose his words carefully. While the team has just embarked on its virtual offseason and the 2020 season remains a question mark due to the coronavirus pandemic, Darnold has made no promises.

“We definitely have the guys to be able to win football games. But as we see every year, it’s about putting it all together, ”said Darnold. “At the moment, we still have a long way to go. We have a lot of meetings that we haven’t finished yet. We have guys who are still learning the playbook. There is still a long way to go and many practices to follow as well. Right now, we’re just working on ourselves and making sure we’re ready to go. I know everyone is anxious to go there and win the first game and then win the second. “

Darnold is in southern California and said he launches as many times as he can, studies cinema and goes through meetings with coaches and teammates on his computer.

The 22-year-old is preparing for his third season in the NFL and his second season with coach Adam Gase. Darnold is expected to grow this year to become one of the best quarters in the league, after the Jets won him third place overall in 2018.

The Jets also have a team opportunity, with Tom Brady leaving the Patriots and AFC East for the Buccaneers. The division feels as open as it did in 16 years.

“With a great player like Tom Brady, obviously his departure is a big deal, it’s the headlines,” said Darnold. “For us, every NFL game is difficult. I think any player can attest to that. We are not going to take anyone lightly even if one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player of all time, has left the [Patriots] organization. We will no longer take them lightly. ”

Darnold had a tumultuous season in 2019, when he missed three games with the mono and had a rough patch in October that included “seeing ghosts” against the Patriots. The Jets reversed the season in the second half, 6-2 after starting 1-7, and Darnold played a big part in that. He threw 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in the second half of the season, having thrown six touchdowns and nine interceptions in the first half.

“There is definitely room to grow,” said Darnold of his game. “Throughout the second half of the season, I thought I had improved on a lot. I felt like I was getting more consistent and I could be more comfortable on the offensive, so I think there is obviously room to be better this year. For me, I’m just trying to be as consistent as possible and play at a high level. “

Darnold spent the off-season working with his personal trainer, Jordan Palmer, in California. He said they had worked on repairing a few areas.

“I just need to clean up some things, obviously, basically, mentally,” said Darnold. “Just to address some things basically, I worked a little more to the right. I feel that sometimes when I throw to my right, everything is arm. I tried to get into my throws and use more my body and my legs right.

“The simple fact of continuing to work on the accuracy of the deep ball is huge for me. I feel like I left a few opportunities on the table last year. I’m looking to hit those shots this year. “

The Jets have made it a priority to improve the offensive line in front of Darnold and give him more weapons. They did so during the draft with the first two choices – attacking Mekhi Becton and wide receiver Denzel Mims. Darnold is a fan of both.

“Obviously, Becton is a weird athlete and a great human. I’m very happy to have him on our team,” said Darnold. “Denzel, looking at his highlights and looking at some of the pieces he has done for Baylor, he’s a great playmaker. He has a lot of potential. We are delighted to have it. “