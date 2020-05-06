Reopening of shopping centers will lead to new security rules

Are you going back to the mall once it reopens? Take advantage of free hand wiping and be prepared to follow certain rules.

As shopping resumes this month in more than 20 states, including Georgia, Texas, Mississippi, South Carolina and Florida, shopping malls and retailers are more concerned with promoting their safety measures to encourage shoppers to come back to the stores only to brag about the last drop of Gucci sneakers in limited edition.

Simon Property, the largest shopping center operator, has told tenants that entry to its shopping centers will be limited and that it will distribute “packs of disinfectant wipes with masks” free of charge to customers who request it, notes service of April 30 obtained by The Publier.

Food court seats will be reduced and reusable trays, utensils and cups will be eliminated, according to President Simon John Rulli’s memo. In the bathrooms, all other sinks and urinals will be taped.

“All play areas, stroller and valet stations and water fountains will be temporarily closed,” said Simon’s memo. “Directional signage and floor decals will be deployed on the property to promote better circulation. “

If buyers become too lax about social distancing policies, Simon Security will “actively remind and encourage” them to stay away, writes Rulli.

Macy’s, which reopens 68 stores this week, will have Plexiglass screens in the registers, as will Nordstrom. It temporarily suspends the bra pads and does not allow customers to try dress shirts, while the beauty departments undergo a complete overhaul in all department stores, with completely prohibited makeovers.

Confirming an exclusive report in The Post, a Saks note to employees last week said that housekeeping crews “will be visible throughout the day.” Stairs will be marked to promote social separation and elevators will be reserved for pregnant or over 60 years old customers, according to the memo.

While employees at Saks Fifth Avenue returned to work last week at reopened stores in Houston and San Antonio, Texas, each received three black masks issued by the company. Saks workers were however not required to wear gloves, with a memo last week noting that the gloves “can provide a false sense of security” and do not necessarily offer more protection, according to the CDC.

This is in contrast to Macy’s, who said in a Power Point presentation to employees last week that “Colleagues who handle multiple products or interact with customers in high traffic registers will be given gloves.”

Strict precautions and rules – which force stores to maintain strict cleaning standards throughout the day – some retailers think twice before reopening their stores, even in malls that now have hours of shopping.

“If the pedestrian traffic is not there, or if the additional measures required are too burdensome from a payroll perspective, we could close our doors or not reopen,” said a retail manager. of a luxury clothing brand that did not want to be identified. The post office.

The first weekend of shopping in malls in some states was disappointing, as consumers decided to stay at home instead of receiving a dose of retail therapy, reports said.

About 10 percent of the stores at the NorthPark Center in Dallas and the CoolSprings Galleria in Franklin, Tenn., Were even opened this weekend, according to retail consultant Gabriella Santaniello, president of Line Partners.

“The traffic in shopping malls was extremely low,” said Santaniello, “with the exception of stores that sold sneakers or fitness equipment.”